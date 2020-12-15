December 13, 2020

Cleveland Indians Are Dropping Their Name: After removing the racist caricature Chief Wahoo, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team is going to drop the Indians mascot as well. The news broke Sunday evening ahead of an official announcement. Potential replacements are the Naps, Spiders and Rocks.
Hey, 2020 hasn't been all bad. And Cleveland Spiders is fine by me.
posted by bender at 10:40 PM on December 13
I'd buy a Spiders cap.
posted by tommytrump at 07:32 AM on December 14
Back when they were the Spiders 120 some odd years ago, their team colors were black, dark grey, and white. My kingdom for a return to those colors. I don't think they had a team logo on their hat either.
posted by NoMich at 08:38 AM on December 14
I'm going to have to let them pick whatever colors suit them. They don't want my kingdom.
posted by beaverboard at 10:25 AM on December 14
An alternative variant being touted is the Rockers, but no one should make any decision that might encourage John Rocker to emerge from his man cave.
posted by beaverboard at 10:52 AM on December 14
Rockers seems to close to Rockies, doesn't it? I like spiders.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:05 AM on December 14
Two names that have surfaced as speculated possibilities might not be available. Both Cleveland Spiders and Cleveland Baseball Team are already the subject of trademark applications filed in July.
posted by NoMich at 11:51 AM on December 14
Another one of the club's names was the Blues.
posted by NoMich at 11:51 AM on December 14
I vote for the Cleveland Squaws
posted by smithnyiu at 11:56 AM on December 14
Since spiders have only 8 arms, won't that name leave them a little short for pitching?
posted by Howard_T at 03:20 PM on December 14
Just play without a shortstop? Or call yourselves The Mutant Spiders and put nine legs on that mascot?
posted by NoMich at 04:03 PM on December 14
Maybe The Cuyahoga Fire would be appropriate. I looked it up to see if I had the right river, and found out that the Cuyahoga had burned 13 times since 1868.
posted by Howard_T at 12:35 PM on December 15
The name Cleveland Spiders is pretty cool.
posted by rcade at 10:10 PM on December 13