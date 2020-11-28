November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona has died: The Guardian's Jonathan Wilson on the man and the legends.

posted by yerfatma to soccer at 01:29 PM - 7 comments

"He was credited with powers way beyond those of any mortal. That's why, with no managerial experience to speak of, he was placed in charge of the national side for the 2010 World Cup. It's why there is a Church of Maradona in Buenos Aires. It's why his fake penis was put on display at a museum in Buenos Aires like a religious relic and subsequently stolen on a nationwide tour."

posted by yerfatma at 01:31 PM on November 25

The hand of God has reached out and taken Diego Maradona. Descanse en paz.

posted by Howard_T at 03:07 PM on November 25

He could have stood in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shot somebody without getting a red card.

posted by beaverboard at 03:36 PM on November 25

I am on a soccer coaching group chat and we have been discussing this all day. The main conversation has been about was he the best ever :)

posted by prof at 09:55 PM on November 25

The best individual player, for sure. The best player? I think Pele might have just shaded him.

posted by owlhouse at 10:02 PM on November 25

The ever-eloquent Jorge Valdano on his World Cup-winning teammate.

posted by owlhouse at 10:04 PM on November 26

I think Pele might have just shaded him

I'd say more than just. Greatest Argentinian Soccer player? Yes.

I'd put Messi and Ronaldo along side Maradona. Nobody along side Pele.

posted by cixelsyd at 07:45 PM on November 27

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.