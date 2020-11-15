November 13, 2020

The Miami Marlins make history with hiring of Kim Ng as general manager: The Miami Marlins have a new general manager, and it comes with some historical precedence.

The Marlins on Friday announced they hired Kim Ng to oversee baseball operations.

Ng, 51, is now the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among MLB’s 30 teams and is believed to be the first woman hired to a general manager position by any professional men’s sports team in North America.

posted by tommytrump to baseball at 12:44 PM - 7 comments

Was on my way to post this same article. This is great news. Next up, head coach/manager positions

posted by NoMich at 01:02 PM on November 13

Excellent!

posted by billsaysthis at 01:29 PM on November 13

Thumbs up!

posted by bender at 04:55 PM on November 13

I hope she kicks ass.

posted by tahoemoj at 06:04 PM on November 13

She got a congratulatory tweet from Ozzie Guillen. I don't know why I was worried that he'd say something out of line.

posted by beaverboard at 10:20 PM on November 13

She's been considered a GM candidate for over a decade now, so this was probably long over due.

posted by grum@work at 12:19 AM on November 14

Obviously very deserving and probably should have already been a GM.

posted by cixelsyd at 06:45 PM on November 14

