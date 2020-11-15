November 13, 2020

The Miami Marlins make history with hiring of Kim Ng as general manager: The Miami Marlins have a new general manager, and it comes with some historical precedence.



The Marlins on Friday announced they hired Kim Ng to oversee baseball operations.



Ng, 51, is now the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among MLB’s 30 teams and is believed to be the first woman hired to a general manager position by any professional men’s sports team in North America.

