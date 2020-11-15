November 13, 2020

The Miami Marlins make history with hiring of Kim Ng as general manager: The Miami Marlins have a new general manager, and it comes with some historical precedence.
The Marlins on Friday announced they hired Kim Ng to oversee baseball operations.
Ng, 51, is now the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among MLB’s 30 teams and is believed to be the first woman hired to a general manager position by any professional men’s sports team in North America.
posted by tommytrump to baseball at 12:44 PM - 7 comments
Excellent!
posted by billsaysthis at 01:29 PM on November 13
Thumbs up!
posted by bender at 04:55 PM on November 13
I hope she kicks ass.
posted by tahoemoj at 06:04 PM on November 13
She got a congratulatory tweet from Ozzie Guillen. I don't know why I was worried that he'd say something out of line.
posted by beaverboard at 10:20 PM on November 13
She's been considered a GM candidate for over a decade now, so this was probably long over due.
posted by grum@work at 12:19 AM on November 14
Obviously very deserving and probably should have already been a GM.
posted by cixelsyd at 06:45 PM on November 14
Was on my way to post this same article. This is great news. Next up, head coach/manager positions
posted by NoMich at 01:02 PM on November 13