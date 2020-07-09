September 06, 2020

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Round 2 Leader: Geneparmesan: The conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs begin Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern as the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights. The New York Islanders play the Tampa Bay Lightning 24 hours later. In SportsFilter's pick 'em, Geneparmesan has jumped into first over Cixelsyd after scoring 47 by getting three series and the goalscorer and goalie props. Make your picks!
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Islanders in 5
Top goals: Denis Gurianov
Top goalie (save %): Semyon Varlamov
Team scoring most goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by bender at 11:57 AM on September 06
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Brayden Point
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring most goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Golden Knights
posted by geneparmesan at 12:53 PM on September 06
Canucks also had a shutout in Round 2
posted by geneparmesan at 01:00 PM on September 06
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Islanders in 7
Top goals: Brayden Point
Top goalie (save %): Semyon Varlamov
Team scoring most goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by cixelsyd at 01:20 PM on September 06
Canucks also had a shutout in Round 2
Fixed. Thanks! This revealed a scoring error in team shutouts which also has been fixed. Check your scores.
posted by rcade at 03:40 PM on September 06
My picks:
Golden Knights in 7
Lightning in 7
Top goals: A. Tuch (VGK)
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring most goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
posted by NoMich at 04:36 PM on September 06
My picks:
Stars in 6
Islanders in 7
Top goals: Ragnarov (Dallas)
Top goalie (save %): Semyon Varlamov
Team scoring most goals: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
The NHL must be super stoked to have Vegas, Dallas, Tampa, and the by-far less popular NYC team as their final four.
Let's go Stars!!!
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:35 PM on September 06
Revised picks:Top goals: Radulov (Dallas)
Uh, sorry. Entering via my phone and I'm terrible with Russian names. Def. meant Raddy here.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:55 PM on September 06
Uh, sorry. Entering via my phone and I'm terrible with Russian names. Def. meant Raddy here.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:56 PM on September 06
My picks:Islanders in 6
If you would allow it (I wasn't home today and this wasn't up last night), I would like to go with Vegas to win in 7 games (since they lost tonight, they would need to win 4 of the next 6).
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:35 AM on September 07
Use these links to see the round 1 results and round 2 results.
Round 2 props
Top three goal scorers: Nathan McKinnon, Alexander Radulov, Ondrej Palat (5 goals)
Top goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy (.936 SV%)
Teams with shutouts: Golden Knights (games 1, 4, 7), Islanders (games 1, 7)
Teams with 6 goals: Avalanche (6 in games 3 and 5), Lightning (7 in game 3)
My picks:
Stars in 7
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Ondrej Palat
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring most goals: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
I'm glad the Stars advanced but wish the Stars and Avalanche could play each other in this round too. What a series!
posted by rcade at 10:40 AM on September 06