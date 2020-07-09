September 06, 2020

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Round 2 Leader: Geneparmesan: The conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs begin Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern as the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights. The New York Islanders play the Tampa Bay Lightning 24 hours later. In SportsFilter's pick 'em, Geneparmesan has jumped into first over Cixelsyd after scoring 47 by getting three series and the goalscorer and goalie props. Make your picks!

posted by rcade to hockey at 10:36 AM - 15 comments

Use these links to see the round 1 results and round 2 results.

Round 2 props

Top three goal scorers: Nathan McKinnon, Alexander Radulov, Ondrej Palat (5 goals)

Top goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy (.936 SV%)

Teams with shutouts: Golden Knights (games 1, 4, 7), Islanders (games 1, 7)

Teams with 6 goals: Avalanche (6 in games 3 and 5), Lightning (7 in game 3)

My picks:

Stars in 7
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Ondrej Palat
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring most goals: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning

I'm glad the Stars advanced but wish the Stars and Avalanche could play each other in this round too. What a series!

posted by rcade at 10:40 AM on September 06

My picks:

Golden Knights in 6
Islanders in 5
Top goals: Denis Gurianov
Top goalie (save %): Semyon Varlamov
Team scoring most goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders


posted by bender at 11:57 AM on September 06

My picks:

Golden Knights in 6
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Brayden Point
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring most goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Golden Knights


posted by geneparmesan at 12:53 PM on September 06

Canucks also had a shutout in Round 2

posted by geneparmesan at 01:00 PM on September 06

My picks:

Golden Knights in 6
Islanders in 7
Top goals: Brayden Point
Top goalie (save %): Semyon Varlamov
Team scoring most goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders


posted by cixelsyd at 01:20 PM on September 06

Canucks also had a shutout in Round 2

Fixed. Thanks! This revealed a scoring error in team shutouts which also has been fixed. Check your scores.

posted by rcade at 03:40 PM on September 06

My picks:

Golden Knights in 7
Lightning in 7
Top goals: A. Tuch (VGK)
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring most goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning


posted by NoMich at 04:36 PM on September 06

My picks:

Stars in 6
Islanders in 7
Top goals: Ragnarov (Dallas)
Top goalie (save %): Semyon Varlamov
Team scoring most goals: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning


The NHL must be super stoked to have Vegas, Dallas, Tampa, and the by-far less popular NYC team as their final four.

Let's go Stars!!!

posted by Ufez Jones at 06:35 PM on September 06

Revised picks:

Top goals: Radulov (Dallas)

Uh, sorry. Entering via my phone and I'm terrible with Russian names. Def. meant Raddy here.

posted by Ufez Jones at 06:55 PM on September 06

My picks:

Islanders in 6
Top goals: Barzal
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring most goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders


If you would allow it (I wasn't home today and this wasn't up last night), I would like to go with Vegas to win in 7 games (since they lost tonight, they would need to win 4 of the next 6).

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:35 AM on September 07

