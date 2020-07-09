September 06, 2020

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Round 2 Leader: Geneparmesan: The conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs begin Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern as the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights. The New York Islanders play the Tampa Bay Lightning 24 hours later. In SportsFilter's pick 'em, Geneparmesan has jumped into first over Cixelsyd after scoring 47 by getting three series and the goalscorer and goalie props. Make your picks!

posted by rcade to hockey at 10:36 AM - 15 comments