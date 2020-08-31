August 31, 2020

Jaguars Release Leonard Fournette: For a year I've been waging a one-man campaign to convince people on the Internet that Leonard Fournette wasn't that bad really. That was for naught. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Fournette today, getting nothing in return for the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. The team's running backs are Chris Thompson, Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo.

posted by rcade to football at 09:42 AM - 3 comments