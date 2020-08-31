August 31, 2020

Jaguars Release Leonard Fournette: For a year I've been waging a one-man campaign to convince people on the Internet that Leonard Fournette wasn't that bad really. That was for naught. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Fournette today, getting nothing in return for the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. The team's running backs are Chris Thompson, Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo.
The best part about missing on Henry is that he was legendary in this area. Yulee's close to Jacksonville and he set a national all-time high school rushing record there with 12,144 yards (almost seven miles).
posted by rcade at 10:17 AM on August 31
posted by beaverboard at 10:25 AM on August 31
This is one of those cases where favorite son draft geography should have factored in.
Fournette should have never gone to the Jags (especially with such a high pick).
They should have taken Yulee native Derrick Henry the year before, and he stayed on the board longer than some folks thought he would. And obviously in hindsight, longer than he should have.
posted by beaverboard at 10:10 AM on August 31