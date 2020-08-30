August 30, 2020

Jaguars Trade Ngakoue to Vikings for 2nd- and 5th-Round Picks: The Jacksonville Jaguars finally found a buyer for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The Minnesota Vikings picked him up for a second-round pick in 2021 and a fifth-round pick in 2022 that becomes a fourth-round pick if he makes the Pro Bowl and a third-round pick if the Vikes win the Super Bowl. Ngakoue had 37.5 sacks for Jacksonville, putting him second all time for the team despite playing just four seasons.
This is another thing to blame on Tom Coughlin, who ended up driving off two of the best defensive players he ever drafted in Ngakoue and Jalen Ramsey. I'm skeptical the latter would've stayed in Duuuval even if he was happy, because his ego was too big for a small market. But still, this is such a fall from the defense that took the field in 2017.
For 2020 the Jags have lost so much on the defensive line that they are likely the worst in the league even with Josh Allen. And they couldn't stop the run at all when they had a better line last year.
My ability to approach a new Jags season with optimism is being sorely tested.
posted by rcade at 09:23 AM on August 30