August 30, 2020

Jaguars Trade Ngakoue to Vikings for 2nd- and 5th-Round Picks: The Jacksonville Jaguars finally found a buyer for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The Minnesota Vikings picked him up for a second-round pick in 2021 and a fifth-round pick in 2022 that becomes a fourth-round pick if he makes the Pro Bowl and a third-round pick if the Vikes win the Super Bowl. Ngakoue had 37.5 sacks for Jacksonville, putting him second all time for the team despite playing just four seasons.

posted by rcade to football at 09:19 AM - 1 comment