August 22, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Champion: NoMich: The SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em champion for 2019-20 is NoMich, who wins by eight points over Ufez Jones. The coveted Costanza is claimed by Scooby10672. Thank you for playing and see you next season, which might not be that far off.
Last Week's Results
Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121 (3 < 4 < 5)
L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111 (9 < 13 < 17)
Phoenix 128, Dallas 102 (18 < 26 < 34)
Portland 134, Brooklyn 133 (1 < 1 < 1)
Utah 118, San Antonio 112 (4 < 6 < 8)
Indiana 109, Miami 92 (12 < 17 < 22)
L.A. Clippers 107, Oklahoma City 103 (3 < 4 < 5)
Philadelphia 134, Houston 96 (27 < 38 < 49)
Player Scores
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|750
|30
|Ufez Jones
|742
|51
|Howard_T
|685
|5
|rcade
|631
|46
|scooby10672
|609
|26
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:32 PM - 6 comments
Hooray!
Do you have a local Jacksonville organization that could use a shiny new basketball? If so, donate it to them, please. Thanks.
posted by NoMich at 01:45 PM on August 22
Nice! I'll find one.
posted by rcade at 02:00 PM on August 22
Dang it, if only I hadn't locked the Thunder.
Congrats NoMich!
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:07 PM on August 22
Thanks. Missing that week is what killed you. I think you would have held me off through the end otherwise.
And thanks for doing that rcade.
posted by NoMich at 03:13 PM on August 22
Well done, nomich. Add a large thanks to rcade for getting us into our virtual bubble to finish the season.
posted by Howard_T at 04:15 PM on August 22
This is the second championship for NoMich, who also won in 2017-18. There have been no other repeat winners. Congratulations!
Drop me an email for where you'd like the prize.
posted by rcade at 01:39 PM on August 22