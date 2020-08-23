August 22, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Champion: NoMich: The SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em champion for 2019-20 is NoMich, who wins by eight points over Ufez Jones. The coveted Costanza is claimed by Scooby10672. Thank you for playing and see you next season, which might not be that far off.

Last Week's Results

Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121 (3 < 4 < 5)

L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111 (9 < 13 < 17)

Phoenix 128, Dallas 102 (18 < 26 < 34)

Portland 134, Brooklyn 133 (1 < 1 < 1)

Utah 118, San Antonio 112 (4 < 6 < 8)

Indiana 109, Miami 92 (12 < 17 < 22)

L.A. Clippers 107, Oklahoma City 103 (3 < 4 < 5)

Philadelphia 134, Houston 96 (27 < 38 < 49)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Denver by 8, 0 points

Phoenix by 7, 5 points

Portland by 8 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 9, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 11 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

NoMich's picks Toronto by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points

Phoenix by 8, 5 points

Brooklyn by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 6, 0 points

Indiana by 6, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

rcade's picks Toronto by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 10 [lock], 16 points

Phoenix by 11 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 18 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 15 [lock], -10 points

Indiana by 4 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks Toronto by 4 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 2 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 3, 5 points

San Antonio by 3 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 5 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Toronto by 7, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 16 points

Phoenix by 11, 5 points

Portland by 13 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 6 [lock], 20 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 750 30 Ufez Jones 742 51 Howard_T 685 5 rcade 631 46 scooby10672 609 26 Goyoucolts 62 0

