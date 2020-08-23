August 22, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Champion: NoMich: The SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em champion for 2019-20 is NoMich, who wins by eight points over Ufez Jones. The coveted Costanza is claimed by Scooby10672. Thank you for playing and see you next season, which might not be that far off.

Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121 (3 < 4 < 5)
L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111 (9 < 13 < 17)
Phoenix 128, Dallas 102 (18 < 26 < 34)
Portland 134, Brooklyn 133 (1 < 1 < 1)
Utah 118, San Antonio 112 (4 < 6 < 8)
Indiana 109, Miami 92 (12 < 17 < 22)
L.A. Clippers 107, Oklahoma City 103 (3 < 4 < 5)
Philadelphia 134, Houston 96 (27 < 38 < 49)

Howard_T's picks

Denver by 8, 0 points
Phoenix by 7, 5 points
Portland by 8 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 9, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 11 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 10, 0 points

NoMich's picks

Toronto by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
Phoenix by 8, 5 points
Brooklyn by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 6, 0 points
Indiana by 6, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points
Houston by 5, 0 points

rcade's picks

Toronto by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 10 [lock], 16 points
Phoenix by 11 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 18 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 15 [lock], -10 points
Indiana by 4 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks

Toronto by 4 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 2 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 3, 5 points
San Antonio by 3 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 5 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 3, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Toronto by 7, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 16 points
Phoenix by 11, 5 points
Portland by 13 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 6 [lock], 20 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 13 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
NoMich75030
Ufez Jones74251
Howard_T6855
rcade63146
scooby1067260926
Goyoucolts620

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:32 PM - 6 comments

This is the second championship for NoMich, who also won in 2017-18. There have been no other repeat winners. Congratulations!

Drop me an email for where you'd like the prize.

posted by rcade at 01:39 PM on August 22

Hooray!

Do you have a local Jacksonville organization that could use a shiny new basketball? If so, donate it to them, please. Thanks.

posted by NoMich at 01:45 PM on August 22

Nice! I'll find one.

posted by rcade at 02:00 PM on August 22

Dang it, if only I hadn't locked the Thunder.

Congrats NoMich!

posted by Ufez Jones at 02:07 PM on August 22

Thanks. Missing that week is what killed you. I think you would have held me off through the end otherwise.

And thanks for doing that rcade.

posted by NoMich at 03:13 PM on August 22

Well done, nomich. Add a large thanks to rcade for getting us into our virtual bubble to finish the season.

posted by Howard_T at 04:15 PM on August 22

