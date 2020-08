Thom Brennaman Makes Anti-Gay Comment on Hot Mic During Reds Game: Unaware he was on a hot mic, Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman made a particularly nasty anti-gay comment on the air during Wednesday night's broadcast. He later made a distraught apology on the air, left the broadcast and was suspended. Neither he nor Fox Sports has revealed which city was the capital he referenced.

posted by rcade to baseball at 01:20 AM - 0 comments