August 17, 2020

CFL Cancels 2020 Season: The Canadian Football League has cancelled its 2020 season after the government of Canada refused to loan the league $30 million to offset expected losses if it operated without fans in attendance. A 2021 return is planned. The CFL, unlike the NFL, is highly dependent on ticket sales for revenue.
The lack of the CFL season has thrown my NFL calendar off. I got used to watching the CFL as the opening act, diving into the NFL and then coming back to Canada for the playoffs.
posted by rcade at 08:56 AM on August 18
rcade, 2020 laughs heartily at your football calendar.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:31 AM on August 18
I guess I'll have to wait until 2021 to defend my title/lol. Man 2020 sucks.
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:53 AM on August 18