August 12, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 24: All the Marbles Edition: The NBA regular season enters its final week in August (!) with eight games Wednesday through Friday on TNT and ESPN. In the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich leads Ufez Jones by 29 and the race for the coveted Costanza has a margin of only two points. Make your picks.
This Week's Games 24
Toronto at Philadelphia on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Clippers at Denver on ESPN (Wednesday)
Dallas at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)
Portland at Brooklyn on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at Utah on TNT (Thursday)
Miami at Indiana on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Friday)
Philadelphia at Houston on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, L.A. Clippers.
Last Week's Results
Miami 112, Boston 106 (4 < 6 < 8)
Portland 110, Houston 102 (6 < 8 < 10)
Oklahoma City 105, L.A. Lakers 86 (13 < 19 < 25)
Boston 149, Brooklyn 115 (24 < 34 < 44)
Milwaukee 130, Miami 116 (10 < 14 < 18)
L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111 (10 < 15 < 20)
Houston 113, L.A. Lakers 97 (11 < 16 < 21)
Philadelphia 108, Orlando 101 (5 < 7 < 9)
Boston 122, Toronto 100 (15 < 22 < 29)
L.A. Clippers 122, Portland 117 (3 < 5 < 7)
Denver 134, Utah 132 (1 < 2 < 3)
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 111 (3 < 5 < 7)
San Antonio 122, New Orleans 113 (6 < 9 < 12)
Toronto 114, Milwaukee 106 (6 < 8 < 10)
L.A. Lakers 124, Denver 121 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 8, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
Boston by 8, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 11, 0 points
Philadelphia by 5, 8 points
Toronto by 9, 0 points
Portland by 10, 0 points
Denver by 11 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 13 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 7, 8 points
Toronto by 6, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points
NoMich's picks
L.A. Lakers by 9, 0 points
Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 11 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 0 points
Orlando by 4, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 8 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 6, 8 points
Toronto by 8, 10 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
rcade's picks
Miami by 7 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 16 points
Toronto by 5 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 8 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 10 [lock], -10 points
scooby10672's picks
Houston by 4 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points
Boston by 4 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 2, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points
Toronto by 3, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 6 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
Milwaukee by 2 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 9, 0 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
Boston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14, 5 points
Toronto by 7, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points
Denver by 10, 5 points
Indiana by 5, 10 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|720
|57
|Ufez Jones
|691
|45
|Howard_T
|680
|44
|rcade
|585
|28
|scooby10672
|583
|36
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:48 AM - 9 comments
Wednesday
Toronto by 4 SLAM
LA Clippers by 4
Thursday
Dallas by 2 SLAM
Portland by 3
San Antonio by 3 SLAM
Friday
Miami by 3
LA Clippers by 5 SLAM
Houston by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 06:23 PM on August 12
Wednesday
Toronto by 10 (slam)
L.A. Clippers by 10 (slam)
Thursday
Phoenix by 11 (slam)
Portland by 18 (slam)
San Antonio by 15 (slam)
Friday
Indiana by 4 (slam)
L.A. Clippers by 12 (slam)
Houston by 9 (slam)
posted by rcade at 07:12 PM on August 12
Honestly not sure if I'm getting these in before games start, but
Wed:
Raps by 7
Clippers by 12 (slam)
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:51 PM on August 12
Too late for 76ers vs Raptors, so I will go to game 2. More later.
Neither Clippers nor Nuggets is playing for anything save being ready for the playoffs. Still, I will go with Denver by 8
posted by Howard_T at 08:13 PM on August 12
Back for part 2. I thought last week was a complete fizzle, but it wasn't quite as bad as I thought it might be. So here I am, mask in place, social distancing while hoping that Sports Filter is not an environment in which the virus might spread.
Thursday, August 13:
Suns are still alive for the play-in game, while Mavericks are pretty much settled. Suns have been playing desperate ball. Phoenix by 7
If Phoenix wins, Trail Blazers need the win to make sure of the play-in game. Hard to believe that Damien Lillard is only the second player in NBA history to have 3 games of 60 points or more in a season. Wilt Chamberlain is the other, having done it twice, once for 15 and the other for 11. Portland by 8 SLAM
Friday, August 14:
A win would push the Pacers to 4th and Miami to 5th. All this means is home court advantage for the first round. This really means next to nothing in the bubble. Miami by 9
For the Thunder this game might mean the difference between Denver or Houston in round 1. For the Clippers this one means nothing. Oklahoma City by 11 SLAM
76ers and Rockets have nothing to play for in this one. Philly didn't look as bad as I thought they might minus Embiid and Simmons, but Raptors were playing a lot of reserves. Houston by 10
posted by Howard_T at 10:03 PM on August 12
THURSDAY
Phoenix by 8
Brooklyn by 7
San Antonio by 6
FRIDAY
Indiana by 6
L.A. Clippers by 7
Houston by 5
posted by NoMich at 12:51 PM on August 13
Thu:
Suns by 11
Portland by 13 (SLAM)
Utah by 6 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:32 PM on August 13
Fri:
Miami by 7
OKC by 13 (slam)
76ers by 10
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:09 PM on August 14
WEDNESDAY
Toronto by 12
L.A. Clippers by 6
posted by NoMich at 12:27 PM on August 12