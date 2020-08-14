August 12, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 24: All the Marbles Edition: The NBA regular season enters its final week in August (!) with eight games Wednesday through Friday on TNT and ESPN. In the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, NoMich leads Ufez Jones by 29 and the race for the coveted Costanza has a margin of only two points. Make your picks.

This Week's Games 24

Toronto at Philadelphia on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Clippers at Denver on ESPN (Wednesday)

Dallas at Phoenix on TNT (Thursday)

Portland at Brooklyn on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at Utah on TNT (Thursday)

Miami at Indiana on ESPN (Friday)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Friday)

Philadelphia at Houston on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, L.A. Clippers.

Last Week's Results

Miami 112, Boston 106 (4 < 6 < 8)

Portland 110, Houston 102 (6 < 8 < 10)

Oklahoma City 105, L.A. Lakers 86 (13 < 19 < 25)

Boston 149, Brooklyn 115 (24 < 34 < 44)

Milwaukee 130, Miami 116 (10 < 14 < 18)

L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111 (10 < 15 < 20)

Houston 113, L.A. Lakers 97 (11 < 16 < 21)

Philadelphia 108, Orlando 101 (5 < 7 < 9)

Boston 122, Toronto 100 (15 < 22 < 29)

L.A. Clippers 122, Portland 117 (3 < 5 < 7)

Denver 134, Utah 132 (1 < 2 < 3)

Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 111 (3 < 5 < 7)

San Antonio 122, New Orleans 113 (6 < 9 < 12)

Toronto 114, Milwaukee 106 (6 < 8 < 10)

L.A. Lakers 124, Denver 121 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Houston by 8, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

Boston by 8, 5 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 11, 0 points

Philadelphia by 5, 8 points

Toronto by 9, 0 points

Portland by 10, 0 points

Denver by 11 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 13 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 7, 8 points

Toronto by 6, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points

NoMich's picks L.A. Lakers by 9, 0 points

Boston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 11 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 0 points

Orlando by 4, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 8 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 6, 8 points

Toronto by 8, 10 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

rcade's picks Miami by 7 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 16 points

Toronto by 5 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 8 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 10 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks Houston by 4 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points

Boston by 4 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 2, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 5 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 3, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 6 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

Milwaukee by 2 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 9, 0 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

Boston by 15 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14, 5 points

Toronto by 7, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points

Denver by 10, 5 points

Indiana by 5, 10 points

New Orleans by 8, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 720 57 Ufez Jones 691 45 Howard_T 680 44 rcade 585 28 scooby10672 583 36 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:48 AM - 9 comments