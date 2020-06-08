August 04, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 23: Bubble Yum Edition: Make your picks.
This Week's Games 23
Boston at Miami on TNT (Tuesday)
Houston at Portland on TNT (Tuesday)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Brooklyn at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Miami at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers at Dallas on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Lakers at Houston on TNT (Thursday)
Orlando at Philadelphia on TNT (Friday)
Boston at Toronto on TNT (Friday)
L.A. Clippers at Portland on TNT (Saturday)
Utah at Denver on TNT (Saturday)
L.A. Lakers at Indiana on ESPN (Saturday)
San Antonio at New Orleans on ABC (Sunday)
Houston at Milwaukee on ESPN (Monday)
Denver at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Miami, Boston, Portland, Houston, L.A. Lakers, Milwaukee, L.A. Clippers, Denver.
Last Week's Results
Utah 106, New Orleans 104 (1 < 2 < 3)
L.A. Lakers 103, L.A. Clippers 101 (1 < 2 < 3)
Milwaukee 119, Boston 112 (5 < 7 < 9)
Houston 153, Dallas 149 (3 < 4 < 5)
Miami 125, Denver 105 (14 < 20 < 26)
Oklahoma City 110, Utah 94 (11 < 16 < 21)
L.A. Clippers 126, New Orleans 103 (16 < 23 < 30)
Toronto 107, L.A. Lakers 92 (10 < 15 < 20)
Boston 128, Portland 124 (3 < 4 < 5)
Houston 120, Milwaukee 116 (3 < 4 < 5)
New Orleans 109, Memphis 99 (7 < 10 < 13)
L.A. Lakers 116, Utah 108 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
New Orleans by 9, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 11 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 11, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 0 points
Boston by 13, 5 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 12, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 15 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 5 points
Milwaukee by 5, 8 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Utah by 6, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points
Boston by 6, 5 points
Milwaukee by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
rcade's picks
Milwaukee by 2, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Utah by 2 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Clippers by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 4 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 7 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 10 [lock], -10 points
Memphis by 5 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 20 points
scooby10672's picks
Utah by 2, 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], 16 points
Milwaukee by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 4 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 2 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 7, 5 points
Milwaukee by 3 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
L.A. Clippers by 7, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|663
|41
|Ufez Jones
|646
|0
|Howard_T
|636
|63
|rcade
|557
|10
|scooby10672
|547
|36
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade at 02:31 PM
I realized Sunday night as I was watching the Mavs blow yet another 4th quarter lead to the Suns (with Booker and Ayton on the bench, to boot) that I had totally forgotten to come back and put in the rest of my picks. Talk about adding insult to injury.
Anyhow, I have no one to blame but myself. So here we go again...
TUE:
BOS by 9
HOU by 10 (I hate picking Rockets games. They either dominate or flop. Pun intended)
WED:
OKC by 4
BOS by 15 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:47 PM on August 04
Tuesday
Houston by 4 SLAM
Wednesday
LA Lakers by 5
Boston by 4 SLAM
Thursday
Milwaukee by 2
LA Clippers by 5 SLAM
LA Lakers by 4
Friday
Philadelphia by 4 SLAM
Toronto by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 06:41 PM on August 04
Ouch, Ufez! That hurts like watching the Bubble Mavericks.
Tuesday
Miami by 7 (slam)
Houston by 9 (slam)
posted by rcade at 07:13 PM on August 04
Was too busy doing laundry and cooking, so I am too late for Celtics vs Heat. Probably would have gotten it wrong anyway.
For now: Houston by 8
posted by Howard_T at 08:31 PM on August 04
WEDNESDAY
L.A. Lakers by 9
Boston by 12
THURSDAY
Miami by 4
L.A. Clippers by 11
L.A. Lakers by 6
FRIDAY
Orlando by 4
Boston at Toronto on TNT (Friday)
SATURDAY
L.A. Clippers by 6
Denver by 7
L.A. Lakers by 7
SUNDAY
San Antonio by 6
MONDAY
Houston by 8
Denver by 5
posted by NoMich at 02:42 PM on August 05
Yesterday was a bust. I would have picked Boston, and then Houston lost, so that was that. I should have known better with Houston vs Portland, because I saw the Trail Blazers overcome a 24 point deficit, only losing to the Celtics after some late game heroics from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Damien Lillard is scary.
Wednesday, August 5:
Thunder are another scary bunch, and Lakers are not really playing for anything more than getting themselves ready. Oklahoma City by 6
Celtics have put themselves into foul trouble in their last couple of games, and their defense has not been really good. Nets pulled off a big win over Bucks yesterday, so they know they can play with the big guys. Still, I'm wearing a green t-shirt today. Boston by 8
Thursday, August 6:
Miami is playing like they are on a mission, but will the Bucks allow themselves to lose 2 in a row? Miami by 4
Dallas is playing a bit better than I expected, but if Clippers are serious about this one, Mavericks won't be good enough. Los Angeles (non-purple variety) by 9
Here's another case of what should be the better team not necessarily playing as hard as they might. Defense at the rim by the Lakers will determine this one. Los Angeles (purple variety) by 11
Friday, August 7:
Some think that 76ers are a slow motion train wreck, and there is some evidence to support that point of view. My own opinion is that coaching is not a strength for Philadelphia. Still, this is just one game against an opponent that does not have the same level of talent. Philadelphia by 5
If Celtics retain any hope of a second place finish in the East, they need this game. It will be a measure of what one might expect of them in the playoffs. Toronto by 9
Saturday, Aug 8:
Clippers could feel like Berliners under the allied bombings of WW2 if Lillard starts throwing in the 3s from 40 feet. Portland by 10
Both of these teams show "middle of the road" abilities. Denver will have the best player on the floor. Denver by 11 SLAM
Pacers are another case of trying to hang on without all of your assets. Lakers will enjoy this. Los Angeles (purple) by 13 SLAM
Sunday, August 9:
Spurs are used to piss off horses; Pelicans eat fish and fly around. Neither of these facts has anything to do with basketball, but the Holy City of Zion does. San Antonio by 7
Monday, August 10:
A preview of the finals? Not too likely. Houston by 6
Jokic and Davis on the same floor. This could be fun. Los Angeles (purple) by 9
posted by Howard_T at 05:34 PM on August 05
THU:
Bucks by 7
Mavs by 6 (I want to believe, but am anticipating additional heartbreak)
Lakers by 5
FRI:
76ers by 14
Raptors by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:21 PM on August 06
HOWARD!! Holy smokes, brother, nice week.
TUESDAY
Boston by 6
Houston by 7
posted by NoMich at 03:05 PM on August 04