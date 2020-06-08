August 04, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 23: Bubble Yum Edition: Make your picks.

This Week's Games 23

Boston at Miami on TNT (Tuesday)

Houston at Portland on TNT (Tuesday)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Brooklyn at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Miami at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Clippers at Dallas on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Lakers at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

Orlando at Philadelphia on TNT (Friday)

Boston at Toronto on TNT (Friday)

L.A. Clippers at Portland on TNT (Saturday)

Utah at Denver on TNT (Saturday)

L.A. Lakers at Indiana on ESPN (Saturday)

San Antonio at New Orleans on ABC (Sunday)

Houston at Milwaukee on ESPN (Monday)

Denver at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Miami, Boston, Portland, Houston, L.A. Lakers, Milwaukee, L.A. Clippers, Denver.

Last Week's Results

Utah 106, New Orleans 104 (1 < 2 < 3)

L.A. Lakers 103, L.A. Clippers 101 (1 < 2 < 3)

Milwaukee 119, Boston 112 (5 < 7 < 9)

Houston 153, Dallas 149 (3 < 4 < 5)

Miami 125, Denver 105 (14 < 20 < 26)

Oklahoma City 110, Utah 94 (11 < 16 < 21)

L.A. Clippers 126, New Orleans 103 (16 < 23 < 30)

Toronto 107, L.A. Lakers 92 (10 < 15 < 20)

Boston 128, Portland 124 (3 < 4 < 5)

Houston 120, Milwaukee 116 (3 < 4 < 5)

New Orleans 109, Memphis 99 (7 < 10 < 13)

L.A. Lakers 116, Utah 108 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks New Orleans by 9, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 11 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 11, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 0 points

Boston by 13, 5 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

New Orleans by 12, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 15 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks New Orleans by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 5 points

Milwaukee by 5, 8 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Utah by 6, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points

Boston by 6, 5 points

Milwaukee by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points

rcade's picks Milwaukee by 2, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Utah by 2 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Clippers by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 4 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 7 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 10 [lock], -10 points

Memphis by 5 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 20 points

scooby10672's picks Utah by 2, 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], 16 points

Milwaukee by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 4 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 2 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 7, 5 points

Milwaukee by 3 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks L.A. Clippers by 7, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 663 41 Ufez Jones 646 0 Howard_T 636 63 rcade 557 10 scooby10672 547 36 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:31 PM - 9 comments