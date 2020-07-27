July 26, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 22: Seeding Games Edition: The NBA resumes its regular season on Thursday with a packed "seeding games" schedule. There are 12 national games on ABC, ESPN and TNT through the following Monday. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones holds first place 24 points ahead of NoMich. Make your picks, wear a mask and keep your distance.

This Week's Games

Utah at New Orleans on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)

Boston at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)

Houston at Dallas on ESPN (Friday)

Miami at Denver on ESPN (Saturday)

Utah at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Saturday)

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Saturday)

L.A. Lakers at Toronto on ESPN (Saturday)

Portland at Boston on ABC (Sunday)

Milwaukee at Houston on ABC (Sunday)

Memphis at New Orleans on ESPN (Monday)

L.A. Lakers at Utah on ESPN (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: New Orleans, Utah, L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Milwaukee, Boston, Houston.

Last Week's Results

San Antonio 119, Dallas 110 (6 < 9 < 12)

L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107 (17 < 24 < 31)

Dallas 113, Denver 97 (11 < 16 < 21)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Dallas by 9, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 11 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

NoMich's picks Dallas by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

rcade's picks Dallas by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points

Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Dallas by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 17 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 4, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 646 16 NoMich 622 15 Howard_T 573 15 rcade 547 10 scooby10672 511 5 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

