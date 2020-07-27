July 26, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 22: Seeding Games Edition: The NBA resumes its regular season on Thursday with a packed "seeding games" schedule. There are 12 national games on ABC, ESPN and TNT through the following Monday. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones holds first place 24 points ahead of NoMich. Make your picks, wear a mask and keep your distance.

This Week's Games

Utah at New Orleans on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)
Boston at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)
Houston at Dallas on ESPN (Friday)
Miami at Denver on ESPN (Saturday)
Utah at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Saturday)
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Saturday)
L.A. Lakers at Toronto on ESPN (Saturday)
Portland at Boston on ABC (Sunday)
Milwaukee at Houston on ABC (Sunday)
Memphis at New Orleans on ESPN (Monday)
L.A. Lakers at Utah on ESPN (Monday)

Teams playing more than once: New Orleans, Utah, L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Milwaukee, Boston, Houston.

Last Week's Results

San Antonio 119, Dallas 110 (6 < 9 < 12)
L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107 (17 < 24 < 31)
Dallas 113, Denver 97 (11 < 16 < 21)

Player Scores

Howard_T's picks

Dallas by 9, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 11 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points

NoMich's picks

Dallas by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points

rcade's picks

Dallas by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 6, 0 points

scooby10672's picks

Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Dallas by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 17 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 4, 0 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Ufez Jones64616
NoMich62215
Howard_T57315
rcade54710
scooby106725115
Goyoucolts620

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:21 PM - 2 comments

This is going to be interesting. On the one hand, the NBA Bubble actually seems to be working pretty damn well. On the other, I just saw that Kristaps got scrapped from today's scrimmage against the Pacers b/c he missed his required test. Might be a bit of a crapshoot.

posted by Ufez Jones at 04:33 PM on July 26

Alright ufie, I'm coming right at ya! But, you know, in a socially distanced manner.

THURSDAY
New Orleans by 7
L.A. Lakers by 7

FRIDAY
Milwaukee by 5
Houston by 8

SATURDAY
Denver by 7
Utah by 6
L.A. Clippers by 5
L.A. Lakers by 5

SUNDAY
Boston by 6
Milwaukee by 8

MONDAY
New Orleans by 7
L.A. Lakers by 4

posted by NoMich at 05:00 PM on July 26

