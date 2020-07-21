July 18, 2020

Jeremy Roenick Sues NBC Sports for Anti-Straight Discrimination: Sportscaster and former NHL star Jeremy Roenick has sued NBC Sports in New York state court claiming that when he was fired for joking on a podcast he wanted a threesome with his wife and his on-air colleague Kathryn Tappen, the network discriminated against him as a heterosexual. The kitchen sink suit also asserts that the former NHL star was fired for supporting failed USFL owner Donald Trump.

posted by rcade to hockey at 04:22 PM - 4 comments