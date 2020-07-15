July 14, 2020

Op-Ed: 'The Texas Rangers Team Name Must Go': Washington Post writer Karen Attiah, who grew up in Dallas attending Texas Rangers games, outlines the sordid history of the actual Texas Rangers and calls for the name to be removed. "The Rangers were a cruel, racist force when it came to the nonwhites who inhabited the beautiful and untamed Texas territory," she writes.
She is qualified to speak to that particular concern. I am not.
But I will say that if such a change is going to be made, given the sins that my fellow Catholics at the Vatican and elsewhere have foisted on humanity since well before the printed word, the New Orleans Saints ought to be at the front of the cleansing line.
posted by beaverboard at 10:04 PM on July 14