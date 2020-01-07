June 30, 2020

Patriots Sign Cam Newton to 1-Year Deal: The New England Patriots have never beaten Cam Newton, a curious statistic that will persist now that he's playing for the team. Newton signed a one-year incentive-stuffed deal. Of the likely starters in the NFL this season, Nick Foles and Lamar Jackson are the others to never lose to New England. Both are 1-0 and Newton 2-0. "Under Belichick, the Patriots have loved to sign players whom they struggled playing against," writes Nora Princiotti of The Ringer.

posted by rcade to football at 08:52 AM - 2 comments