June 30, 2020

Patriots Sign Cam Newton to 1-Year Deal: The New England Patriots have never beaten Cam Newton, a curious statistic that will persist now that he's playing for the team. Newton signed a one-year incentive-stuffed deal. Of the likely starters in the NFL this season, Nick Foles and Lamar Jackson are the others to never lose to New England. Both are 1-0 and Newton 2-0. "Under Belichick, the Patriots have loved to sign players whom they struggled playing against," writes Nora Princiotti of The Ringer.
Newton is an immensely talented athlete who was completely overworked in Carolina. He's the type of guy you do want to run because of his size and speed, but you'd prefer that to be situation limited similar to how Russell Wilson and Kaepernick are/were used. Newton was Carolina's primary running option, including pretty much every short yardage situation. There are RBs in the league that endured less abuse. Put him in the right offense, use his skills properly, and he's solid ... if he hasn't been damaged beyond repair.
posted by cixelsyd at 02:58 PM on June 30
If Newton wants to wear #1, he'll have to play on special teams - so say fans of Tony Franklin and John Smith. In the pre-Belichick era, the Pats were a barefootin', snowblowin' bunch.
If Cam does well and they want to keep him on, they can pay more next year once the Brady dead cap hit is gone.
If he gets signed away by another team after 2020, the Pats will get one more of those juicy comp picks that have been a key part of their rostering strategy.
If he fails miserably, he'll still be better off than Albert Haynesworth.
posted by beaverboard at 01:36 PM on June 30