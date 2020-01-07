June 28, 2020

What the Hell, Bill Simmons?: The idea for LeBron James' The Decision broadcast came from a reader email published by Bill Simmons. Simmons pitched the idea enthusiastically to ESPN executives and James' team (something he never told his readers), was left out of the actual event and wrote hours before it occurred that it was a terrible idea, calling it "an hour-long show in which he picked his next team and tainted his legacy in the process."

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:53 AM - 3 comments