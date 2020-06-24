June 22, 2020

Dak Prescott Will Sign Franchise Tag Today: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will sign his $31.1 million franchise tag deal on Monday, which obligates him to report to camp but also pressures Dallas to sign him to a long-term deal by July 15 or see his salary rise to $37.7 million in 2021, ESPN reports. "They would have to gut their team to keep him then," a source told the Beast of Bristol.
Prescott is a top 15 QB and decent enough to lead a good team on a playoff run. He's not in the class of a Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers who can carry a marginal team to a Superbowl. Cowboys always seem to be trying to create america's new superstar though and Jones destroys teams with potential by overpaying a small group of players without focus on the big picture.
That being said Jones' Cowboys are by far the most valuable and profitable NFL franchise. The success the Cowboys have on the field is irrelevant, so in that sense Jones is making all the right moves.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:58 AM on June 22
At this point in his ownership cycle -- and at his age -- does Jones care more about money or Lombardi trophies?
posted by billsaysthis at 11:08 AM on June 22
Tag and trade time.
By moving to Vegas, the Raiders have suddenly gone from being one of the lowest valued franchises in the league to a revenue rich farce to be reckoned with.
They showed they were eager to overpay when they were in Oakland and couldn't afford to do it. If anyone in the Davis-Gruden-Mayock junta has a special feeling about Prescott and they can find a taker for Carr's contract, they'd be the first suckers I'd call.
If Dak had been under contract with New England, he would have become someone else's roster wrecker six months ago.
posted by beaverboard at 12:41 PM on June 22
roster wrecker
Love that term. See also Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner
posted by NoMich at 11:04 PM on June 22
I'm surprised there's any consideration to letting Prescott go. I remember too well the lean years at quarterback in Dallas between Aikman and Romo.
At 77, Jones has to be wondering if he'll live long enough to hoist another Lombardi. The team comes into 2020 liked by Vegas: These odds on ESPN have the Cowboys at 11-1 to win the next Super Bowl, which only trails 4-1 Kansas City, 8-1 Baltimore and 7-1 San Francisco.
posted by rcade at 07:15 AM on June 23
I remember too well the lean years at quarterback in Dallas between Aikman and Romo.
The thing I remember most is the lean years at head coach. I don't know if we're done with 'em yet.
I've always wondered how far the team might have gone if Parcells had a bit more fire still left in the belly and Quincy Carter had been able to stay clean and focused on playing his position.
posted by beaverboard at 09:29 AM on June 23
Not worth it, imo. Trade him for a bag of pucks and sign Kap or Cam. There you go, wrong Jerry, I just saved your team.
posted by NoMich at 09:34 AM on June 22