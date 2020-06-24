June 22, 2020

Dak Prescott Will Sign Franchise Tag Today: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will sign his $31.1 million franchise tag deal on Monday, which obligates him to report to camp but also pressures Dallas to sign him to a long-term deal by July 15 or see his salary rise to $37.7 million in 2021, ESPN reports. "They would have to gut their team to keep him then," a source told the Beast of Bristol.

posted by rcade to football at 08:41 AM - 7 comments