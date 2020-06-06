June 05, 2020

NBA Returns July 31 Without 8 Teams: The NBA will return on July 31 with 22 teams playing eight games at Disney World to finish determining the playoff field. Eight other teams won't return at all because they weren't going to make the postseason anyway: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota and the New York Knicks. That has gotta hurt.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:38 AM - 3 comments
I'll watch. What the hell, why not?
posted by NoMich at 07:03 PM on June 05
As a former Floridian, when I read the phrase "planned safety bubble in Florida", I can't help but wonder how many real estate brochures have been cranked out based on that concept.
Meanwhile, the day to day virus numbers are ominously trending north again. And rapidly so, just since the first of the month.
posted by beaverboard at 09:35 PM on June 05
The New York radio stations are reporting it as, "The revised format includes the Nets!" Which is a delightful bit of omission.
posted by werty at 10:54 AM on June 05