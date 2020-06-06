June 05, 2020

NBA Returns July 31 Without 8 Teams: The NBA will return on July 31 with 22 teams playing eight games at Disney World to finish determining the playoff field. Eight other teams won't return at all because they weren't going to make the postseason anyway: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota and the New York Knicks. That has gotta hurt.

