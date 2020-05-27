May 27, 2020

Baseball Struggles to Reach a Deal to Return: If we can't enjoy the great game, we can at least enjoy another tradition -- strife between players and owners. Major League Baseball's plan to pay players a lot less for a shorter season isn't going over well. It proposes a scale that would cut salary 80% from the highest-paid players and 17.5% from the lowest. Players believe the owners promised in March to pay salaries in full prorated by games played. "Interesting strategy of making the best most marketable players potentially look like the bad guys," responded Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson.
As sports agent Bob Woolf once said, unless pro athletes are also coming up with cures for cancer, they're all overpaid.
(He could afford to be candid. He had already played a big role in setting and developing the salary market at that point.)
So my version of what constitutes fair pay for 2020 is no doubt different from the players' version.
posted by beaverboard at 10:09 AM on May 27