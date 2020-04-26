April 25, 2020

49ers Get Trent Williams, Lose Joe Staley to Retirement: After San Francisco acquired Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams for a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round pick, news broke that longtime 49ers left tackle Joe Staley is retiring at age 35 for health reasons. He told the team his plans ahead of the draft.
This Pats draft is cracking me up " two TEs in a row in the third and then a kicker in the fifth. They're drafting like my 10 year-old in our father-son fantasy football draft. Fifty-fifty chance this turns out to be genius vs this is just Belichick looking to confound everyone just for the hell of it.
posted by holden at 02:55 PM on April 25
Me too, but I think Belichick works to his own agenda. The back-to-back TEs look rather odd, but they are really 2 different types. Asiasi is more a traditional TE, good enough receiver, very good blocker, hard to tackle. The kid from VaTech, Keene, is more of a so-called HBack type, and might wind up playing fullback more than tight end.
As for the selection of a kicker at 159, my initial reaction was WTF, it's too early. It appears there aren't too many good ones in the pool, and the guy that NE took is accurate with decent range. The next one taken has incredible range, but is quite likely to land the ball somewhere in the next county. The rest of what's going on in the late rounds, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker make sense.
posted by Howard_T at 05:07 PM on April 25
On the kicker, I guess they must have really been into him because the consensus seemed to be that he would be available as an UDFA.
posted by holden at 10:05 PM on April 25
The first round at least felt pretty weird to me. Also, I thought we were going to see Goodell talking to the picks but I didn't see any of that, just ESPN switching to the talking heads. Maybe that was on NFL Network only?
posted by billsaysthis at 11:42 AM on April 26
This trade must have been done before the first round, because the Niners traded back one position to let the Bucs get Wirfs, who many believed was the top OL in the draft (although the fourth one taken).
posted by holden at 02:33 PM on April 25