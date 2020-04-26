April 25, 2020

49ers Get Trent Williams, Lose Joe Staley to Retirement: After San Francisco acquired Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams for a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round pick, news broke that longtime 49ers left tackle Joe Staley is retiring at age 35 for health reasons. He told the team his plans ahead of the draft.

posted by rcade to football at 01:34 PM - 5 comments