April 16, 2020

Roy Halladay performed stunts and was on drugs before fatal plane crash: Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an anti-depressant that can impair judgement as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within five feet of the water, the report says.

posted by rumple to baseball at 11:58 AM - 1 comment

The old saying is, "There are old pilots, and there are bold pilots, but there are no old bold pilots". I don't know what demons Roy Halladay was fighting, but he lost the battle. We shouldn't judge, just shake our heads in regret.

posted by Howard_T at 03:14 PM on April 16

