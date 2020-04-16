April 16, 2020

Roy Halladay performed stunts and was on drugs before fatal plane crash: Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an anti-depressant that can impair judgement as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within five feet of the water, the report says.
The old saying is, "There are old pilots, and there are bold pilots, but there are no old bold pilots". I don't know what demons Roy Halladay was fighting, but he lost the battle. We shouldn't judge, just shake our heads in regret.
posted by Howard_T at 03:14 PM on April 16