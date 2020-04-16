April 16, 2020

Roy Halladay performed stunts and was on drugs before fatal plane crash: Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an anti-depressant that can impair judgement as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within five feet of the water, the report says.

posted by rumple to baseball at 11:58 AM - 1 comment