April 11, 2020

61% of Sports Fans Won't Attend Games Without a Vaccine: Seventy two percent of Americans would not attend a sporting event if a vaccine for coronavirus is not yet available, according to a poll conducted by Seton Hall University. When the question was narrowed to sports fans, 61 percent would not go. Only 12 percent of Americans said they'd go to a game with social distancing measures in place. There's no timetable on a vaccine but it might not arrive until 2021.

