April 08, 2020

Wimbledon Bought Pandemic Insurance: The All-England Lawn Tennis Club has been paying a reported $2 million a year for pandemic insurance the last 17 years, collecting $141 million from the policy after the cancellation of this year's Wimbledon, according to Darren Rovell. Royal and Ancient has similar coverage for the British Open in golf.

