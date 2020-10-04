April 08, 2020

Wimbledon Bought Pandemic Insurance: The All-England Lawn Tennis Club has been paying a reported $2 million a year for pandemic insurance the last 17 years, collecting $141 million from the policy after the cancellation of this year's Wimbledon, according to Darren Rovell. Royal and Ancient has similar coverage for the British Open in golf.
There was a missed opportunity to make a significant improvement in the game.
They should have held the tournament without fans, put the officials and ballchasers in hazmat suits, and issued the following advisory to all players:
1) Your first audible grunt is a warning
2) Your second audible grunt is a loss of point
3) Your third audible grunt is a loss of game
4) Your fourth audible grunt is a loss of set
5) Your fifth audible grunt is forfeiture of the match
6) Your sixth audible grunt is lifetime disqualification
posted by beaverboard at 11:23 PM on April 08
LOL, BB, LOL
posted by billsaysthis at 11:03 AM on April 09
When informed that someone had made these rule changes, all Victoria Azarenka had to say was, "Whoooooooooooooo? Whoooooooooooooooo?"
posted by rcade at 04:15 PM on April 09
How much moneys does All-England Lawn Tennis Club earn when there is a Wimbledon tennis tournament? How do they earn that money, anyway? Is it all TV money? Enquiring minds want to know*
*Linda Tripp died of cancer today
posted by NoMich at 04:41 PM on April 08