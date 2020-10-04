April 08, 2020

Wimbledon Bought Pandemic Insurance: The All-England Lawn Tennis Club has been paying a reported $2 million a year for pandemic insurance the last 17 years, collecting $141 million from the policy after the cancellation of this year's Wimbledon, according to Darren Rovell. Royal and Ancient has similar coverage for the British Open in golf.

posted by rcade to tennis at 03:27 PM - 4 comments

How much moneys does All-England Lawn Tennis Club earn when there is a Wimbledon tennis tournament? How do they earn that money, anyway? Is it all TV money? Enquiring minds want to know*

*Linda Tripp died of cancer today

posted by NoMich at 04:41 PM on April 08

There was a missed opportunity to make a significant improvement in the game.

They should have held the tournament without fans, put the officials and ballchasers in hazmat suits, and issued the following advisory to all players:

1) Your first audible grunt is a warning
2) Your second audible grunt is a loss of point
3) Your third audible grunt is a loss of game
4) Your fourth audible grunt is a loss of set
5) Your fifth audible grunt is forfeiture of the match
6) Your sixth audible grunt is lifetime disqualification

posted by beaverboard at 11:23 PM on April 08

LOL, BB, LOL

posted by billsaysthis at 11:03 AM on April 09

When informed that someone had made these rule changes, all Victoria Azarenka had to say was, "Whoooooooooooooo? Whoooooooooooooooo?"

posted by rcade at 04:15 PM on April 09

