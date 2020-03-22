March 21, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 22: Social Distancing Edition: If the NBA regular season was over, the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em champion would be ...
Last Week's Results
San Antonio 119, Dallas 110 (6 < 9 < 12)
L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107 (17 < 24 < 31)
Dallas 113, Denver 97 (11 < 16 < 21)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Dallas by 9, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 11 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Dallas by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Dallas by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 17 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 4, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|646
|16
|NoMich
|622
|15
|Howard_T
|573
|15
|rcade
|547
|10
|scooby10672
|511
|5
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 03:29 PM - 4 comments
Hooray Ufie!
posted by NoMich at 04:12 PM on March 21
Congratulations, ufez, but I think there might be more to say about this later.
posted by Howard_T at 07:01 PM on March 21
rcade: do your kids play NBA2K? If so, are they equally matched when they play against each other? If so, can they play some games during the week and we can turn that into our continued NBA pick 'em?
posted by NoMich at 09:48 PM on March 21
Ignore "This Week's Games." I'm leaving those games in the database in case they're played later.
Provisional congratulations, Ufez!
posted by rcade at 03:31 PM on March 21