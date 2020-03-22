March 21, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 22: Social Distancing Edition: If the NBA regular season was over, the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em champion would be ...

This Week's Games

Golden State at Indiana on ESPN (Wednesday)

Utah at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Sacramento at Houston on NBA TV (Thursday)

Boston at Toronto on NBA TV (Friday)

Atlanta at Philadelphia on NBA TV (Saturday)

Utah at San Antonio on NBA TV (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Utah.

Last Week's Results

San Antonio 119, Dallas 110 (6 < 9 < 12)

L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107 (17 < 24 < 31)

Dallas 113, Denver 97 (11 < 16 < 21)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Dallas by 9, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 11 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

NoMich's picks Dallas by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

rcade's picks Dallas by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points

Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Dallas by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 17 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 4, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 646 16 NoMich 622 15 Howard_T 573 15 rcade 547 10 scooby10672 511 5 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:29 PM - 4 comments