March 19, 2020

Los Angeles Rams Release Todd Gurley: To avoid paying him $10.5 million in guaranteed money, the Los Angeles Rams released star running back Todd Gurley. In his five seasons with the team, the 25-year-old Gurley rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns, leading the NFL in touchdowns in 2017 and 2018. He's tied with Marshall Faulk for the most rushing TDs in team history. Gurley's production waned last season and doubt increased about the health of his knee.

posted by rcade to football at 08:13 PM - 3 comments