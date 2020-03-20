March 19, 2020

Los Angeles Rams Release Todd Gurley: To avoid paying him $10.5 million in guaranteed money, the Los Angeles Rams released star running back Todd Gurley. In his five seasons with the team, the 25-year-old Gurley rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns, leading the NFL in touchdowns in 2017 and 2018. He's tied with Marshall Faulk for the most rushing TDs in team history. Gurley's production waned last season and doubt increased about the health of his knee.
If Gurley's contract had $45M guaranteed, how does the team save money by cutting him? If they can cut him then it's not guaranteed.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:12 AM on March 20
He's going back to Georgia to be a Falcon. Helping make the NFC South the league's destination conference.
To top things off, the South has also finally landed a TB of its very own.
Teddy Bridgewater.
posted by beaverboard at 05:36 PM on March 20
How can Stan Kroenke drink from the Walton family trough and abandon the pursuit of value?
The Rams should have taped up Gurley's knee and called Bill O'Brien. You just never know.
posted by beaverboard at 08:23 PM on March 19