March 15, 2020

NFL Players Approve New CBA Through 2030: The NFL Players Association voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with the league that extends through at least 2030. The CBA expands the regular season to 17 games and expands the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams, among many other provisions. Players still aren't getting 50% of league revenue. It bumps from 47% to 48.5% after the 17-game season begins.
I had the same reaction. Adding games and adding playoff teams seems like a very short-sighted action.
posted by bender at 03:32 PM on March 15
I didn't want a 17-game season nor an expansion of the playoffs because of the increased damage it will inflict on players.
The deal expands rosters from 53 players to 55 and expands the practice squad from 10 to 14 players. The latter get $2,500 more a week ($10,500 total).
There should be more than a 3.5% increase in rosters to account for a 6% increase in regular season games is Rosters should increase to 60.
posted by rcade at 04:26 PM on March 15
Imagine the roster on a playoff team not getting a first week bye. 17 games plus expanded playoffs. A team like the wild card Steelers who beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl could end up paying a significant active roster cost down the road.
I haven't seen the entire CBA. If they didn't add a round to the draft, maybe they should. Although a coach like Belichick or Tom Landry would probably prefer to find their own UFA hidden diamonds far away from the bright lights and big stage.
This whole thing may end up helping populate the NBA and MLB at the expense of the NFL in years to come.
posted by beaverboard at 06:08 PM on March 15
More revenue in the short term.
In the long term, more injuries, shorter careers*, need for a larger player pool to counter the growing attrition rate, fewer kids playing the sport at the scholastic level and maybe beyond.
At the very least, an eventual decrease in quality of play, at most, the eventual marginalization or end of the league.
*Shorter careers in terms of league seasons, not necessarily number of games played or actively rostered. With shorter careers, a demand for fatter contracts, so that players can gross an equivalent aggregate amount in fewer years. Also, a demand for load management.
posted by beaverboard at 03:08 PM on March 15