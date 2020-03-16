March 15, 2020

NFL Players Approve New CBA Through 2030: The NFL Players Association voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with the league that extends through at least 2030. The CBA expands the regular season to 17 games and expands the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams, among many other provisions. Players still aren't getting 50% of league revenue. It bumps from 47% to 48.5% after the 17-game season begins.

posted by rcade to football at 12:08 PM - 4 comments