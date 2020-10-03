March 10, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 21: Minor Joint Capsule Edition: With eleven national TV games starting Tuesday and extending all the way to Monday, there's a good chance to make up some ground in the Pace Mannion. Only five weeks remain in the NBA regular season. Ufez holds first at 630 but NoMich gets 9 points closer. Florida Man wins the week with 71. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Dallas at San Antonio on TNT (Tuesday)

L.A. Clippers at Golden State on TNT (Tuesday)

Denver at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)

New Orleans at Sacramento on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)

Golden State at Milwaukee on ABC (Saturday)

Houston at Portland on ABC (Sunday)

Denver at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Sunday)

Golden State at Toronto on ESPN (Monday)

Dallas at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Dallas, Golden State, L.A. Clippers, Denver, Milwaukee, L.A. Lakers, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Brooklyn 129, Boston 120 (6 < 9 < 12)

L.A. Lakers 120, Philadelphia 107 (9 < 13 < 17)

Milwaukee 119, Indiana 100 (13 < 19 < 25)

Dallas 127, New Orleans 123 (3 < 4 < 5)

L.A. Clippers 120, Houston 105 (10 < 15 < 20)

Toronto 121, Golden State 113 (6 < 8 < 10)

New Orleans 110, Miami 104 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Lakers 113, Milwaukee 103 (7 < 10 < 13)

Golden State 118, Philadelphia 114 (3 < 4 < 5)

L.A. Lakers 112, L.A. Clippers 103 (6 < 9 < 12)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Boston by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

Toronto by 15 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 8 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 11, 8 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 8, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 16 points

Milwaukee by 8, 5 points

Dallas by 8, 5 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

Toronto by 12 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 9, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 8 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 8 points

rcade's picks Boston by 5, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 10, 8 points

Milwaukee by 6 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points

Toronto by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points

Golden State by 4, 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 8 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 10 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 5 points

Milwaukee by 8 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 4, 10 points

Houston by 3 [lock], -10 points

Toronto by 7, 8 points

New Orleans by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 9, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 21 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 11 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 9, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 5 points

Toronto by 8, 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Milwaukee by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 630 48 NoMich 607 57 Howard_T 558 50 rcade 537 71 scooby10672 506 23 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:00 AM - 2 comments