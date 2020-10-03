March 10, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 21: Minor Joint Capsule Edition: With eleven national TV games starting Tuesday and extending all the way to Monday, there's a good chance to make up some ground in the Pace Mannion. Only five weeks remain in the NBA regular season. Ufez holds first at 630 but NoMich gets 9 points closer. Florida Man wins the week with 71. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Dallas at San Antonio on TNT (Tuesday)
L.A. Clippers at Golden State on TNT (Tuesday)
Denver at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)
New Orleans at Sacramento on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)
Golden State at Milwaukee on ABC (Saturday)
Houston at Portland on ABC (Sunday)
Denver at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Sunday)
Golden State at Toronto on ESPN (Monday)
Dallas at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Dallas, Golden State, L.A. Clippers, Denver, Milwaukee, L.A. Lakers, Houston.
Last Week's Results
Brooklyn 129, Boston 120 (6 < 9 < 12)
L.A. Lakers 120, Philadelphia 107 (9 < 13 < 17)
Milwaukee 119, Indiana 100 (13 < 19 < 25)
Dallas 127, New Orleans 123 (3 < 4 < 5)
L.A. Clippers 120, Houston 105 (10 < 15 < 20)
Toronto 121, Golden State 113 (6 < 8 < 10)
New Orleans 110, Miami 104 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Lakers 113, Milwaukee 103 (7 < 10 < 13)
Golden State 118, Philadelphia 114 (3 < 4 < 5)
L.A. Lakers 112, L.A. Clippers 103 (6 < 9 < 12)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Boston by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
Toronto by 15 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 8 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 11, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 8, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 16 points
Milwaukee by 8, 5 points
Dallas by 8, 5 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
Toronto by 12 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 9, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 8 points
Golden State by 6, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 8 points
rcade's picks
Boston by 5, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 10, 8 points
Milwaukee by 6 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
Toronto by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points
Golden State by 4, 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 8 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 5 points
Milwaukee by 8 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4, 10 points
Houston by 3 [lock], -10 points
Toronto by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 9, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 21 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 11 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 9, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 5 points
Toronto by 8, 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Milwaukee by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|630
|48
|NoMich
|607
|57
|Howard_T
|558
|50
|rcade
|537
|71
|scooby10672
|506
|23
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:00 AM - 2 comments
Wow, Golden State gets three TV games this week.
posted by NoMich at 09:47 PM on March 09
TUESDAY
Dallas by 8
L.A. Clippers by 12
WEDNESDAY
Dallas by 7
Sacramento by 5
THURSDAY
Milwaukee by 7
L.A. Lakers by 9
SATURDAY
Milwaukee by 14
SUNDAY
Houston by 7
L.A. Lakers by 8
MONDAY
Toronto by 12
L.A. Clippers by 8
posted by NoMich at 09:46 PM on March 09