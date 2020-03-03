March 02, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: The Bucks Stop Nowhere Edition: There are 10 nationally televised NBA games this week on ABC, ESPN, TNT, beginning Tuesday night with a Nets/Celtics, Sixers/Lakers doubleheader and ending Sunday with Lakers/Clippers on ABC. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones continues to lead but NoMich wins the week to claw 11 points closer. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Brooklyn at Boston on TNT (Tuesday)

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Tuesday)

Indiana at Milwaukee on ESPN (Wednesday)

New Orleans at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Clippers at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

Toronto at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Miami at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)

Philadelphia at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers on ABC (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, New Orleans, L.A. Clippers, Golden State.

Last Week's Results

Houston 140, Memphis 112 (20 < 28 < 36)

Boston 114, Utah 103 (8 < 11 < 14)

Indiana 106, Portland 100 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Lakers 116, Golden State 86 (21 < 30 < 39)

Milwaukee 133, Oklahoma City 86 (33 < 47 < 61)

L.A. Clippers 132, Denver 103 (20 < 29 < 38)

Houston 111, Boston 110 (1 < 1 < 1)

L.A. Clippers 136, Philadelphia 130 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Lakers 122, New Orleans 114 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Houston by 8, 5 points

Boston by 5, 5 points

Indiana by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 9 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 11 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 4, 0 points

NoMich's picks Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 7, 5 points

Indiana by 5, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points

Boston by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points

rcade's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

Utah by 6, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points

Denver by 9, 0 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 13, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 7 [lock], 16 points

scooby10672's picks Houston by 10, 5 points

Boston by 2 [lock], 10 points

Indiana by 5, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 11 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 9, 5 points

Boston by 3 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Clippers by 2 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 7, 0 points

Indiana by 16 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 5 points

Boston by 4, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 5, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 582 55 NoMich 550 66 Howard_T 508 55 scooby10672 483 43 rcade 466 31 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:00 PM - 4 comments