March 02, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: The Bucks Stop Nowhere Edition: There are 10 nationally televised NBA games this week on ABC, ESPN, TNT, beginning Tuesday night with a Nets/Celtics, Sixers/Lakers doubleheader and ending Sunday with Lakers/Clippers on ABC. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones continues to lead but NoMich wins the week to claw 11 points closer. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Brooklyn at Boston on TNT (Tuesday)
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Tuesday)
Indiana at Milwaukee on ESPN (Wednesday)
New Orleans at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Clippers at Houston on TNT (Thursday)
Toronto at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Miami at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)
Philadelphia at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers on ABC (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, New Orleans, L.A. Clippers, Golden State.
Last Week's Results
Houston 140, Memphis 112 (20 < 28 < 36)
Boston 114, Utah 103 (8 < 11 < 14)
Indiana 106, Portland 100 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Lakers 116, Golden State 86 (21 < 30 < 39)
Milwaukee 133, Oklahoma City 86 (33 < 47 < 61)
L.A. Clippers 132, Denver 103 (20 < 29 < 38)
Houston 111, Boston 110 (1 < 1 < 1)
L.A. Clippers 136, Philadelphia 130 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Lakers 122, New Orleans 114 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 8, 5 points
Boston by 5, 5 points
Indiana by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 11 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 7, 5 points
Indiana by 5, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points
Boston by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points
rcade's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
Utah by 6, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 0 points
Denver by 9, 0 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 13, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 7 [lock], 16 points
scooby10672's picks
Houston by 10, 5 points
Boston by 2 [lock], 10 points
Indiana by 5, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 11 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 9, 5 points
Boston by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Clippers by 2 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 7, 0 points
Indiana by 16 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 5 points
Boston by 4, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|582
|55
|NoMich
|550
|66
|Howard_T
|508
|55
|scooby10672
|483
|43
|rcade
|466
|31
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY
Boston by 8
L.A. Lakers by 16
posted by NoMich at 12:43 PM on March 03
Last week was better, but I still need to put a run together.
Tuesday, Mar. 3:
Walker will play, but with restricted minutes. Smart is probable, but Tatum (illness) is out. Celtics still have enough. Boston by 9 SLAM
76ers take their abysmal road record to LA. It doesn't get any better. Los Angeles (purple) by 18 SLAM
Wednesday, Mar. 4 (Which teams will emulate the date and March 4th?):
Pacers are stumbling and heading to Bucks; not a good situation. Milwaukee by 14 SLAM
Mavericks get to behold Zion. The battle with Doncic could be epic. New Orleans by 6
Thursday, Mar. 5:
Will Doc Rivers have someone try to take out his kid? Rockets took a night off against Knicks on Monday, so they will be ready. Houston by 8
Raptors will need this one to have any success on their western swing. Toronto by 15 SLAM
Friday, Mar. 6:
Heat are riding high after knocking off the mighty Bucks. Will they be blessed in the City of Zion? New Orleans by 7
A preview of the NBA Finals? Los Angeles by 9
Saturday, Mar. 7:
76ers take their road record to San Francisco with some hope of improving it. Philadelphia by 5
Sunday, Mar. 8:
Wasn't there a sci-fi movie about a battle for LA? Which of these 2 teams is the space alien group? Los Angeles (purple) by 11
posted by Howard_T at 02:35 PM on March 03
Tuesday Boston by 10 SLAM LA Lakers by 7
Wednesday Milwaukee by 8 SLAM Dallas by 4
Thursday Houston by 3 SLAM Toronto by 7
Friday New Orleans by 3 SLAM LA Lakers by 3
Saturday Philadelphia by 6 SLAM
Sunday LA Lakers by 4
posted by scooby10672 at 04:57 PM on March 03
Tuesday
Boston by 5. Nets keep it close.
L.A. Lakers by 10. This won't be pretty.
posted by rcade at 10:53 AM on March 03