February 26, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 19: Porzingis in the Paint Edition: There are nine games to pick this week, beginning tonight with Grizzlies/Rockets on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones expands his first-place lead to 43. Florida Man wins the week (two in a row -- watch out Scooby!). Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Memphis at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Utah on ESPN (Wednesday)
Portland at Indiana on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Lakers at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)
Denver at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Friday)
Houston at Boston on ABC (Saturday)
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers on ABC (Sunday)
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans on ESPN (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Houston, Boston, L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers.
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 104 (6 < 8 < 10)
Houston 135, Golden State 105 (21 < 30 < 39)
Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101 (8 < 12 < 16)
New Orleans 128, Portland 115 (9 < 13 < 17)
Milwaukee 119, Philadelphia 98 (15 < 21 < 27)
L.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112 (1 < 2 < 3)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points
Portland by 7, 0 points
Milwaukee by 9, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 20 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Milwaukee by 8, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 10, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Philadelphia by 5, 5 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 2, 0 points
Portland by 3 [lock], -10 points
Milwaukee by 7, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 4 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 9, 8 points
Milwaukee by 10, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|527
|48
|NoMich
|484
|36
|Howard_T
|453
|46
|scooby10672
|440
|20
|rcade
|435
|50
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:45 AM - 4 comments
Man, that is a lot of games this week. Definitely the possibility of a shakeup in the standings.
Wed:
Rockets by 13 (SLAM)
Jazz by 7
Thu:
Pacers by 16 (SLAM)
Lakers by 17 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:55 PM on February 26
Wednesday
Houston by 10 Boston by 2 SLAM
Thursday Indiana by 5 LA Lakers by 11 SLAM
Friday Milwaukee by 9 LA Clippers by 2 SLAM
Saturday Boston by 3
Sunday
LA Clippers by 2 SLAM LA Lakers by 4
posted by scooby10672 at 05:07 PM on February 26
WEDNESDAY
Houston by 12
Boston by 7
THURSDAY
Indiana by 5
L.A. Lakers by 16
FRIDAY
Milwaukee by 12
L.A. Clippers by 7
SATURDAY
Boston by 8
SUNDAY
L.A. Clippers by 12
L.A. Lakers by 6
posted by NoMich at 05:42 PM on February 26
Just have time before church (for the 2nd time today, working both services and the Bishop will be here tonight) to post picks for tonight.
Grizzlies will sing "Don't want no short people...", but Rockets just laugh and say "Ja Ja". Houston by 8
Celtics are on the end of a back-to-back and 3rd game in 4 days. Thing is, Celtics have looked really good since the All Star Game. Crossing my fingers...Boston by 5
posted by Howard_T at 04:18 PM on February 26