February 26, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 19: Porzingis in the Paint Edition: There are nine games to pick this week, beginning tonight with Grizzlies/Rockets on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones expands his first-place lead to 43. Florida Man wins the week (two in a row -- watch out Scooby!). Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Memphis at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Utah on ESPN (Wednesday)

Portland at Indiana on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Lakers at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)

Denver at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Friday)

Houston at Boston on ABC (Saturday)

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers on ABC (Sunday)

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans on ESPN (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Houston, Boston, L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers.

Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 104 (6 < 8 < 10)

Houston 135, Golden State 105 (21 < 30 < 39)

Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101 (8 < 12 < 16)

New Orleans 128, Portland 115 (9 < 13 < 17)

Milwaukee 119, Philadelphia 98 (15 < 21 < 27)

L.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112 (1 < 2 < 3)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points

NoMich's picks Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points

Portland by 7, 0 points

Milwaukee by 9, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points

rcade's picks Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 20 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Milwaukee by 8, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 10, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 2, 0 points

Portland by 3 [lock], -10 points

Milwaukee by 7, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 4 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 9, 8 points

Milwaukee by 10, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 527 48 NoMich 484 36 Howard_T 453 46 scooby10672 440 20 rcade 435 50 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:45 AM - 4 comments