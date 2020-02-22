February 20, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 18: Elam Ending Edition: There are five games to pick this week starting tonight with a TNT doubleheader of Nets/Sixers and Rocket/Warriors and extending to Sunday's ABC game of Celtics/Lakers. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez keeps first 29 ahead of NoMich. Florida Man wins the week. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Denver at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)

New Orleans at Portland on ESPN (Friday)

Philadelphia at Milwaukee on ABC (Saturday)

Boston at L.A. Lakers on ABC (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia.

Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103 (5 < 7 < 9)

Houston 116, Boston 105 (8 < 11 < 14)

Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Lakers 120, Denver 116 (3 < 4 < 5)

Boston 141, L.A. Clippers 133 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points

Boston by 11, 0 points

Milwaukee by 9, 0 points

Denver by 12, 0 points

Boston by 6, 8 points

NoMich's picks Philadelphia by 8, 8 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

Milwaukee by 12 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 8, 0 points

Boston by 7, 8 points

rcade's picks Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

Milwaukee by 4, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 5 points

Boston by 6, 8 points

scooby10672's picks L.A. Clippers by 2 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 4, 0 points

Milwaukee by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 8 points

Boston by 5 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

Milwaukee by 7, 0 points

Denver by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 4, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 479 5 NoMich 448 11 scooby10672 420 -2 Howard_T 407 8 rcade 385 21 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:14 PM - 5 comments