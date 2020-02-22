February 20, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 18: Elam Ending Edition: There are five games to pick this week starting tonight with a TNT doubleheader of Nets/Sixers and Rocket/Warriors and extending to Sunday's ABC game of Celtics/Lakers. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez keeps first 29 ahead of NoMich. Florida Man wins the week. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Denver at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)
New Orleans at Portland on ESPN (Friday)
Philadelphia at Milwaukee on ABC (Saturday)
Boston at L.A. Lakers on ABC (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia.
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103 (5 < 7 < 9)
Houston 116, Boston 105 (8 < 11 < 14)
Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Lakers 120, Denver 116 (3 < 4 < 5)
Boston 141, L.A. Clippers 133 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points
Boston by 11, 0 points
Milwaukee by 9, 0 points
Denver by 12, 0 points
Boston by 6, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Milwaukee by 12 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 8, 0 points
Boston by 7, 8 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
Milwaukee by 4, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 5 points
Boston by 6, 8 points
scooby10672's picks
L.A. Clippers by 2 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 4, 0 points
Milwaukee by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 8 points
Boston by 5 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
Milwaukee by 7, 0 points
Denver by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|479
|5
|NoMich
|448
|11
|scooby10672
|420
|-2
|Howard_T
|407
|8
|rcade
|385
|21
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:14 PM - 5 comments
Thursday:
Philly by 13 (SLAM)
Rockets by 11 (SLAM)
Friday:
Thunder by 6
NOP by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:07 PM on February 20
I really need a rally here. The past few weeks have been bad.
Thursday, Feb. 20:
76ers are tough at home. Philadelphia by 13 SLAM
There is a saying that short people, Napoleon Bonaparte for example, cause a lot of trouble. Rockets seems to fit the profile. Houston by 15 SLAM
Friday, Feb. 21:
Nuggets are not usually found in oil and cattle country. Denver by 8
Lots of aquatic waterfowl on the river in Portland, but Pelicans are rare. New Orleans by 6
Saturday, Feb 22:
This should have been a big time matchup in the East, but 76ers' road record is not good. Milwaukee by 15 SLAM
Sunday, Feb.23:
Celtics destroyed Lakers in Boston when Lakers were at the tail of a long road trip. Now it's time for payback. Los Angeles (purple variety) by 6
posted by Howard_T at 05:44 PM on February 20
Thursday
Philadelphia by 5
Houston by 7 SLAM
Friday
Denver by 2
Portland by 3 SLAM
Saturday
Milwaukee by 7
Sunday
LA Lakers by 4 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 06:11 PM on February 20
Philadelphia by 8 (dunk)
Houston by 10 (dunk)
Oklahoma City by 3
New Orleans by 6
posted by rcade at 06:19 PM on February 20
THURSDAY
Philadelphia by 7
Houston by 14
FRIDAY
Oklahoma City by 8
Portland by 7
SATURDAY
Milwaukee by 9
SUNDAY
L.A. Lakers by 9
posted by NoMich at 03:31 PM on February 20