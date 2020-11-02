February 11, 2020

MLB Ponders Radical Playoff Changes: Major League Baseball is considering a playoff overhaul that would expand the field from five to seven teams in each league, give the top team a bye, give teams 2 through 4 the chance to pick their opponents and make that first round a three-game series played entirely at the top seed.
My initial reaction was "ha ha ha...fuck no." But there are some elements that might be intriguing. To my knowledge, this would be the first "pick your opponent" format, which I have to admit I kind of like. How many times does a top seed come up against a team that has been essentially playing playoff baseball (or whatever other sport) for a month before entering the playoffs? And how often is that last seed firing on all cylinders at the right time? I think the option to play whoever you want serves as a great reward for finishing on top. But I also see managers getting fired for picking the wrong opponent and bowing out early.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:33 PM on February 11