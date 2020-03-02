February 02, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 0x36: Down 10 points with 6:13 remaining in the game, the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 0x36, 50 years after the team won the NFL's ultimate game. Patrick Mahomes was named the game's MVP.

posted by rcade

That was a great game

posted by NoMich

Another classic. This 538 tweet marked the point at which San Francisco had a 93.8% win probability.

posted by rcade

I don't know whether Tom Brady should retire or not, but I definitely know that Richard Sherman should.

(originally posted right after the game on huddle before this thread went up)

posted by beaverboard

