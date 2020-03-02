February 02, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 0x36: Down 10 points with 6:13 remaining in the game, the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 0x36, 50 years after the team won the NFL's ultimate game. Patrick Mahomes was named the game's MVP.
Another classic. This 538 tweet marked the point at which San Francisco had a 93.8% win probability.
posted by rcade at 10:55 PM on February 02
I don't know whether Tom Brady should retire or not, but I definitely know that Richard Sherman should.
(originally posted right after the game on huddle before this thread went up)
posted by beaverboard at 11:10 PM on February 02
That was a great game
posted by NoMich at 10:39 PM on February 02