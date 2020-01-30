January 28, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 15: Kobe Bryant Edition: There are eight national NBA games to pick from Wednesday through Saturday, starting tomorrow night with Pistons at Nets. Ufez Jones grows his lead to 53 points. I win the week with 46. Huzzah! Huzzah! Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Detroit at Brooklyn on ESPN (Wednesday)
Houston at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)
Golden State at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
Utah at Denver on TNT (Thursday)
Dallas at Houston on ESPN (Friday)
Portland at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)
Philadelphia at Boston on ABC (Saturday)
New Orleans at Houston on ABC (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Portland, Houston, Boston.
Last Week's Results
Toronto 107, Philadelphia 95 (8 < 12 < 16)
San Antonio 121, New Orleans 117 (3 < 4 < 5)
L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113 (10 < 15 < 20)
Dallas 133, Portland 125 (6 < 8 < 10)
L.A. Clippers 122, Miami 117 (3 < 5 < 7)
Philadelphia 108, L.A. Lakers 91 (12 < 17 < 22)
New Orleans 123, Boston 108 (10 < 15 < 20)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Toronto by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points
Dallas by 13, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Boston by 6, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Miami by 8, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
rcade's picks
Toronto by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Toronto by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 2 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 2, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 3, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Toronto by 8, 8 points
New Orleans by 10, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 4, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|445
|29
|NoMich
|397
|5
|Howard_T
|372
|10
|scooby10672
|357
|5
|rcade
|300
|46
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:59 PM - 7 comments
Cataract surgery on my right eye in an hour or so. Now they will match. Here are today's picks; more later.
Brooklyn by 9
Houston by 13
posted by Howard_T at 06:13 AM on January 29
Wednesday:
Brooklyn by 5
Houston by 8
Thursday:
Celtics by 14 (SLAM)
Nuggets by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:45 PM on January 29
Wednesday
Brooklyn by 13 (dunk)
Houston by 4
Thursday
Boston by 12 (dunk)
Denver by 4
Hope the surgery went well, Howard!
posted by rcade at 05:51 PM on January 29
Wednesday
Brooklyn by 4 SLAM
Houston by 4
Thursday
Boston by 13 SLAM
Denver by 3
Friday
Houston by 4 SLAM
LA Lakers by 7
Saturday
Boston by 3 SLAM
Sunday
Houston by 6
posted by scooby10672 at 06:04 PM on January 29
Cataract surgery went very well. I now have eyes that don't need glasses except for reading. I can't wait to try them out on the ball field. Now for the rest of the picks.
Thursday, Jan. 30:
Before the season started, this game would have been a really tough ticket to get. Not so much now. Boston by 14 SLAM
2 very good teams in this one. I'll have to go with the home team. Denver by 8
Friday, Jan. 31:
Damien Lillard destroyed Rockets last night. Can Doncic do the same? Dallas by 6
Which way will the emotional hangover take the Lakers? Los Angeles (purple) by 15 SLAM
Saturday, Feb. 1:
Celtics are 0 for 3 against 76ers this season. They will not be swept, and I will be there to make sure of it. Boston by 7
Sunday, Feb. 2:
Happy Candlemas. Rockets have to face another young phenomenon, and I don't think they have anyone who can stop Zion. New Orleans by 5
posted by Howard_T at 02:39 PM on January 30
THURSDAY
Boston by 17
Denver by 8
posted by NoMich at 05:42 PM on January 30
WEDNESDAY
Brooklyn by 7 -- *someone* has to win this one
Portland by 6
posted by NoMich at 08:35 PM on January 28