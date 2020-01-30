January 28, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 15: Kobe Bryant Edition: There are eight national NBA games to pick from Wednesday through Saturday, starting tomorrow night with Pistons at Nets. Ufez Jones grows his lead to 53 points. I win the week with 46. Huzzah! Huzzah! Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Detroit at Brooklyn on ESPN (Wednesday)

Houston at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)

Golden State at Boston on TNT (Thursday)

Utah at Denver on TNT (Thursday)

Dallas at Houston on ESPN (Friday)

Portland at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)

Philadelphia at Boston on ABC (Saturday)

New Orleans at Houston on ABC (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Portland, Houston, Boston.

Last Week's Results

Toronto 107, Philadelphia 95 (8 < 12 < 16)

San Antonio 121, New Orleans 117 (3 < 4 < 5)

L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113 (10 < 15 < 20)

Dallas 133, Portland 125 (6 < 8 < 10)

L.A. Clippers 122, Miami 117 (3 < 5 < 7)

Philadelphia 108, L.A. Lakers 91 (12 < 17 < 22)

New Orleans 123, Boston 108 (10 < 15 < 20)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Toronto by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 11 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points

Dallas by 13, 5 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

NoMich's picks Miami by 8, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

rcade's picks Toronto by 9, 8 points

New Orleans by 8, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 6, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Toronto by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 2 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 2, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 3, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Toronto by 8, 8 points

New Orleans by 10, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 4, 0 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 445 29 NoMich 397 5 Howard_T 372 10 scooby10672 357 5 rcade 300 46 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:59 PM - 7 comments