January 22, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 14: Here Comes Zion Edition: There are seven national NBA games on the tube this week, beginning with tonight's ESPN doubleheader of Sixers/Raptors and Spurs/Pelicans. Zion Williamson is set to make his NBA debut tonight for New Orleans. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones retakes the lead over NoMich with a 74-point week. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto on ESPN (Wednesday)

San Antonio at New Orleans on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn on TNT (Thursday)

Dallas at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Clippers at Miami on ESPN (Friday)

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia on ABC (Saturday)

Boston at New Orleans on ESPN (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, New Orleans, L.A. Lakers.

Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106 (8 < 11 < 14)

Portland 117, Houston 107 (7 < 10 < 13)

Milwaukee 128, Boston 123 (3 < 5 < 7)

Denver 134, Golden State 131 (2 < 3 < 4)

Philadelphia 100, Chicago 89 (8 < 11 < 14)

Dallas 120, Portland 112 (6 < 8 < 10)

L.A. Clippers 133, New Orleans 130 (2 < 3 < 4)

L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115 (6 < 9 < 12)

New Orleans 126, Memphis 116 (7 < 10 < 13)

Boston 139, L.A. Lakers 107 (22 < 32 < 42)

Portland 129, Golden State 124 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Philadelphia by 9, 8 points

Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points

Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 20 points

Dallas by 10, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 12, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points

Memphis by 11, 0 points

Boston by 4, 5 points

Portland by 15 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Philadelphia by 9, 8 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 8, 8 points

Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 8 points

Memphis by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points

Portland by 18 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Philadelphia by 9, 8 points

Dallas by 2, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 10, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Milwaukee by 8 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 3 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points

Memphis by 3, 0 points

Portland by 8 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 20 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Milwaukee by 10, 5 points

Denver by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 9, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 0 points

Portland by 9, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 416 74 NoMich 392 44 Howard_T 362 64 scooby10672 352 74 rcade 254 23 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:12 AM - 8 comments