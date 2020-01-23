January 22, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 14: Here Comes Zion Edition: There are seven national NBA games on the tube this week, beginning with tonight's ESPN doubleheader of Sixers/Raptors and Spurs/Pelicans. Zion Williamson is set to make his NBA debut tonight for New Orleans. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones retakes the lead over NoMich with a 74-point week. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto on ESPN (Wednesday)
San Antonio at New Orleans on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn on TNT (Thursday)
Dallas at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers at Miami on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia on ABC (Saturday)
Boston at New Orleans on ESPN (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, New Orleans, L.A. Lakers.
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106 (8 < 11 < 14)
Portland 117, Houston 107 (7 < 10 < 13)
Milwaukee 128, Boston 123 (3 < 5 < 7)
Denver 134, Golden State 131 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 100, Chicago 89 (8 < 11 < 14)
Dallas 120, Portland 112 (6 < 8 < 10)
L.A. Clippers 133, New Orleans 130 (2 < 3 < 4)
L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115 (6 < 9 < 12)
New Orleans 126, Memphis 116 (7 < 10 < 13)
Boston 139, L.A. Lakers 107 (22 < 32 < 42)
Portland 129, Golden State 124 (3 < 5 < 7)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Philadelphia by 9, 8 points
Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points
Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 20 points
Dallas by 10, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 12, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points
Memphis by 11, 0 points
Boston by 4, 5 points
Portland by 15 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Philadelphia by 9, 8 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 8 points
Memphis by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points
Portland by 18 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 9, 8 points
Dallas by 2, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 10, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Milwaukee by 8 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 3 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points
Memphis by 3, 0 points
Portland by 8 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 20 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Milwaukee by 10, 5 points
Denver by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 9, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 0 points
Portland by 9, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|416
|74
|NoMich
|392
|44
|Howard_T
|362
|64
|scooby10672
|352
|74
|rcade
|254
|23
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:12 AM - 8 comments
74 points in a week may be a record.
posted by rcade at 10:41 AM on January 22
Running late and frantic. Toronto by 6
I will get the rest from TD Garden tonight.
posted by Howard_T at 03:23 PM on January 22
And Scooby did it in three fewer games!
Wednesday:
Toronto by 8
Pelicans by 10
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:25 PM on January 22
Wednesday
Toronto by 4
New Orleans by 2 SLAM
Thursday
LA Lakers by 6
Dallas by 3 SLAM
Friday
LA Clippers by 2
Saturday
LA Lakers by 3 SLAM
Sunday
Boston by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 05:43 PM on January 22
Wednesday
Toronto by 9
New Orleans by 8
posted by rcade at 06:24 PM on January 22
Hi there once again basketball fans. Here we are, high above courtside in TD Garden, where the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics are about to do basketball battle. Any long-time Celtics fan will understand that tribute to Johnny Most. On with the picks.
Wednesday, Jan. 22:
The coming of Zion is happening. New Orleans by 11
Thursday, Jan. 23:
Lakers aren't about to play as soft as they did on Monday. Los Angeles by 9
Tough one to call. Mavericks are playing well, but Portland can surprise. Dallas by 13
Friday, Jan, 24:
Much depends on who is in for Clippers. Miami by 4
Saturday, Jan. 25:
Lakers continue their tour of the Atlantic Div. Can 76ers rise to the occasion like Celtics did? Philadelphia by 7
Sunday, Jan. 26:
Celtics are off to the Zion City, of which glorious things are spoken. Boston by 6
3:01 left in the 1st quarter; Memphis up by 3.
posted by Howard_T at 07:55 PM on January 22
Thursday:
Lakers by 12 (SLAM)
Blazers by 4
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:01 PM on January 23
Scooby had a great week as well. Howard doing Howard things also had a decent week. Good going, boys.
posted by NoMich at 10:28 AM on January 22