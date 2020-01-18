January 14, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: Under Armour Embiid 1 Edition: There's a new leader in the Pace Mannion: NoMich scored 41 to pull 6 ahead of Ufez Jones. The NBA has 11 national TV games this week, including an ABC doubleheader Saturday and three on TNT Monday. The first games are Nets/76ers and Blazers/Rockets on TNT Wednesday night. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia on ESPN (Wednesday)

Portland at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)

Denver at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Chicago at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)

Portland at Dallas on ESPN (Friday)

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans on ABC (Saturday)

L.A. Lakers at Houston on ABC (Saturday)

New Orleans at Memphis on TNT (Monday)

L.A. Lakers at Boston on TNT (Monday)

Golden State at Portland on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Houston, Portland, Boston, Golden State, New Orleans, L.A. Lakers.

Last Week's Results

Denver 107, Dallas 106 (1 < 1 < 1)

Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98 (6 < 9 < 12)

Philadelphia 109, Boston 98 (8 < 11 < 14)

Oklahoma City 113, Houston 92 (15 < 21 < 27)

New Orleans 123, New York 111 (8 < 12 < 16)

L.A. Lakers 129, Dallas 114 (10 < 15 < 20)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Dallas by 7, 0 points

Milwaukee by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 9, 0 points

NoMich's picks Denver by 7, 5 points

Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points

rcade's picks Dallas by 7, 0 points

Milwaukee by 8 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

New York by 6, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points

scooby10672's picks New Orleans by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Dallas by 5, 0 points

Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 8, 8 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 8, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 348 41 Ufez Jones 342 34 Howard_T 298 5 scooby10672 278 15 rcade 231 31 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:06 PM - 5 comments