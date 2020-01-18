January 14, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: Under Armour Embiid 1 Edition: There's a new leader in the Pace Mannion: NoMich scored 41 to pull 6 ahead of Ufez Jones. The NBA has 11 national TV games this week, including an ABC doubleheader Saturday and three on TNT Monday. The first games are Nets/76ers and Blazers/Rockets on TNT Wednesday night. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia on ESPN (Wednesday)
Portland at Houston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)
Denver at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Chicago at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)
Portland at Dallas on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans on ABC (Saturday)
L.A. Lakers at Houston on ABC (Saturday)
New Orleans at Memphis on TNT (Monday)
L.A. Lakers at Boston on TNT (Monday)
Golden State at Portland on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Houston, Portland, Boston, Golden State, New Orleans, L.A. Lakers.
Last Week's Results
Denver 107, Dallas 106 (1 < 1 < 1)
Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98 (6 < 9 < 12)
Philadelphia 109, Boston 98 (8 < 11 < 14)
Oklahoma City 113, Houston 92 (15 < 21 < 27)
New Orleans 123, New York 111 (8 < 12 < 16)
L.A. Lakers 129, Dallas 114 (10 < 15 < 20)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Milwaukee by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 9, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Denver by 7, 5 points
Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Milwaukee by 8 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
New York by 6, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
New Orleans by 3 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 8, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|348
|41
|Ufez Jones
|342
|34
|Howard_T
|298
|5
|scooby10672
|278
|15
|rcade
|231
|31
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:06 PM - 5 comments
Wednesday:
76ers by 11 (SLAM)
Rockets by 9
Thursday:
Bucks by 10
Nuggets by 14 (SLAM)
Friday:
76ers by 14 (SLAM)
Mavericks by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:21 PM on January 15
Last week surprised me. The surprise is that I actually came out with a plus score, and had I not been too late to enter a pick on Boston vs Philadelphia, I would certainly been in negative territory. Maybe this week will go better.
Wednesday, Jan. 15:
Kyrie is back and Embiid isn't. So? Philadelphia by 9
Rockets are at home on the second night of a back-to-back with travel after a tough loss to Memphis. Rest advantage to Portland, but they're too inconsistent to make use of it. Houston by 12 SLAM
Thursday, Jan. 16:
This does not look good for Celtics. He is out tonight against Detroit with "tendinitis", but he is expected to go against Bucks. In addition to Tatum and a rest disadvantage, Daniel Theis has been hurt, and he would be the main low post defender. Milwaukee by 14 SLAM
Warriors have to face a team that is #6 in the power rankings, but one that has under-performed on occasion. They face a cross-country trip from Boston to play this end of a back-to-back. Still, the Warriors have just not been good. Golden State by 8
Friday, Jan. 17:
Bulls will charge at the matador's cape, but they will not lay a horn on him. They hung around long enough against Celtics Monday to make something of a game out of it, but the 4th quarter was extended garbage time. Philadelphia by 11 SLAM
The grand tour of Texas continues for Trail Blazers, but the results won't get much better. Dallas is without Poryzingis, but Doncic makes up for that. Dallas by 10
Saturday, Jan. 18:
Behold, Zion, we await the day of thy coming. Zion will arrive, just not for this one. Los Angeles (non-purple) by 12
Meanwhile, just little way to the west, another invader from LA comes in. This could actually be a tight game, but one team has too much talent. Los Angeles (purple) by 6
Monday, Jan 20:
Do bears eat Pelicans? Bears will eat anything they want. Ja Morant can actually play some hoop. Memphis by 11
It has been a blood rivalry back to my teens, about 60 years, and in Boston it never seems to diminish. This time both teams have legitimate post-season chances, and sub-plots abound. Celtics will have been at home for several days, while Lakers are on the road. I see no rest advantage here, though. Boston by 4
Up the left coast go the Warriors. There they will blaze no new trail. Portland by 15 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 04:34 PM on January 15
Thursday
Milwaukee by 8 SLAM Denver by 7
Friday
Philadelphia by 8 SLAM Dallas by 7
Saturday
LA Clippers by 3 SLAM LA Lakers by 3
Monday
Memphis by 3 SLAM LALakers by 3 Portland by 8 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 04:41 PM on January 16
THURSDAY
Milwackeeee by 11,000.0258
Denver by 13
Well, I messed this day up, but I at least got the Denver score in before gametime.
FRIDAY
Philadelphia by 8
Dallas by 11
SATURDAY
New Orleans by 7
L.A. Lakers by 8
MONDAY
Memphis by 7
L.A. Lakers by 8
Portland by 18
posted by NoMich at 09:42 PM on January 16
WEDNESDAY
Philadelphia by 9
Houston by 14
posted by NoMich at 09:04 PM on January 14