January 07, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 12: Reseeding Recedes Edition: There's an ESPN/TNT/ESPN sandwich of games this week from Wednesday through Friday, including two (count 'em two) featuring the Dallas Mavericks. Things are heating up in the Pace Mannion pick 'em -- Ufez Jones only leads by one point over NoMich. Howard_T wins the week with 40. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Denver at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)

Milwaukee at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Philadelphia on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)

New Orleans at New York on ESPN (Friday)

L.A. Lakers at Dallas on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Dallas.

Last Week's Results

Miami 84, Toronto 76 (6 < 8 < 10)

Houston 118, Philadelphia 108 (7 < 10 < 13)

L.A. Lakers 123, New Orleans 113 (7 < 10 < 13)

Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113 (5 < 7 < 9)

Sacramento 111, Golden State 98 (9 < 13 < 17)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Miami by 7, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 15 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 11, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 9, 8 points

Sacramento by 12 [lock], 16 points

NoMich's picks Miami by 8, 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 18 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points

Sacramento by 4, 5 points

rcade's picks L.A. Clippers by 17 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks Houston by 4 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 8 points

Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points

Sacramento by 5, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Miami by 6, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points

Sacramento by 17 [lock], 16 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 308 14 NoMich 307 35 Howard_T 293 40 scooby10672 263 33 rcade 200 -10 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

