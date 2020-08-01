January 07, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 12: Reseeding Recedes Edition: There's an ESPN/TNT/ESPN sandwich of games this week from Wednesday through Friday, including two (count 'em two) featuring the Dallas Mavericks. Things are heating up in the Pace Mannion pick 'em -- Ufez Jones only leads by one point over NoMich. Howard_T wins the week with 40. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Denver at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)
Milwaukee at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Philadelphia on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)
New Orleans at New York on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Lakers at Dallas on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Dallas.
Last Week's Results
Miami 84, Toronto 76 (6 < 8 < 10)
Houston 118, Philadelphia 108 (7 < 10 < 13)
L.A. Lakers 123, New Orleans 113 (7 < 10 < 13)
Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113 (5 < 7 < 9)
Sacramento 111, Golden State 98 (9 < 13 < 17)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Miami by 7, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 15 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 11, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 9, 8 points
Sacramento by 12 [lock], 16 points
NoMich's picks
Miami by 8, 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 18 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Sacramento by 4, 5 points
rcade's picks
L.A. Clippers by 17 [lock], -10 points
scooby10672's picks
Houston by 4 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 8 points
Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points
Sacramento by 5, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Miami by 6, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points
Sacramento by 17 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|308
|14
|NoMich
|307
|35
|Howard_T
|293
|40
|scooby10672
|263
|33
|rcade
|200
|-10
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 06:47 PM - 1 comment
Wednesday
Dallas by 7
Milwaukee by 8 (dunk)
Thursday
Philadelphia by 4
Oklahoma City by 6
Friday
New York by 6
L.A. Lakers by 9
posted by rcade at 06:57 PM on January 07