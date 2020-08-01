January 05, 2020

Vikings Beat Saints as Huge NFC Playoff Underdog: No one can say any more that Kirk Cousins lacks a big game win. Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings down the field at the start of overtime to score a touchdown and defeat the heavily favored New Orleans Saints 26-20 at the Superdome. New Orleans had tied the game as time expired with a 49-yard Will Lutz field goal.

posted by rcade to football at 08:46 PM - 1 comment