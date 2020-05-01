January 05, 2020

Tennessee Sends Patriots Out of Playoffs in First Round: Giving up 184 yards on the ground to NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, the New England Patriots were upset by the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in their AFC wild card playoff game, throwing the media in full Tom Brady retrospective mode. Tom Brady, who will become a free agent for the first time in his career on March 18, said he's unlikely to retire. If he leaves, his last pass for the Pats was a pick-6.

