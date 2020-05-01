December 31, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 11: Pelicans Winning Streak Edition: There are six games to forecast this week from Thursday to Monday in an NBA TV/ESPN/NBA TV sandwich. It was a blue Christmas in our contest, with a high of 5 points (Ufez) and a low of -20 (no comment). Ufez is in first with NoMich 22 behind. Make your picks. Happy New Year!

This Week's Games

Toronto at Miami on NBA TV (Thursday)

Detroit at L.A. Clippers on NBA TV (Thursday)

Philadelphia at Houston on ESPN (Friday)

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia on NBA TV (Monday)

Golden State at Sacramento on NBA TV (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia.

Last Week's Results

Boston 118, Toronto 102 (11 < 16 < 21)

Philadelphia 121, Milwaukee 109 (8 < 12 < 16)

Golden State 116, Houston 104 (8 < 12 < 16)

L.A. Clippers 111, L.A. Lakers 106 (3 < 5 < 7)

New Orleans 112, Denver 100 (8 < 12 < 16)

Dallas 102, San Antonio 98 (3 < 4 < 5)

Utah 121, Portland 115 (4 < 6 < 8)



Player Scores

NoMich's picks Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points

Denver by 15 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Utah by 10 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Toronto by 4, 0 points

Milwaukee by 3, 0 points

Houston by 12 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points

Denver by 11 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks Toronto by 3, 0 points

Milwaukee by 4 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 3 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 12, 0 points

Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 6, 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 5, 5 points

Milwaukee by 7, 0 points

Houston by 19 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points

Denver by 21 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 12 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 294 5 NoMich 272 -5 Howard_T 253 0 scooby10672 230 0 rcade 210 -20 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:47 PM - 5 comments