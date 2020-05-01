December 18, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 9: Fully Weight Bearing Edition: There are five NBA games to pick in this week's ESPN/TNT/ESPN sandwich starting tonight and a sixth game is added Saturday on NBA TV. Ufez Jones grows the first-place lead from 11 to 18 over Howard_T and Scooby wins another week with 56. Make your prognostications.

This Week's Games

Miami at Philadelphia on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Dallas on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Thursday)

Dallas at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)

Houston at Phoenix on NBA TV (Saturday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 97, Denver 92 (3 < 5 < 7)

L.A. Clippers 112, Toronto 92 (14 < 20 < 26)

Milwaukee 127, New Orleans 112 (10 < 15 < 20)

Philadelphia 115, Boston 109 (4 < 6 < 8)

Denver 114, Portland 99 (10 < 15 < 20)

L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 110 (2 < 3 < 4)

L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 117 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points

Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 20 points

Boston by 5, 0 points

Portland by 9, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10, 0 points

NoMich's picks Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 9, 0 points

Milwaukee by 21 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 7, 0 points

Denver by 9, 5 points

Miami by 5, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

Toronto by 5, 0 points

Milwaukee by 16 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 8, 8 points

Denver by 8 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Toronto by 3, 0 points

Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 5, 0 points

Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], 20 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 3, 5 points

Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 3, 0 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 8 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 273 47 Howard_T 255 40 NoMich 246 35 scooby10672 230 56 rcade 206 52 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

