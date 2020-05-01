December 09, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: 50 Points No Threes Edition: There are seven nationally televised NBA games this week, beginning Tuesday night when the Nuggets face the 76ers on TNT. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez stays in first Ufez Jones with 226 but Howard_T wins the week with 49 and narrows the lead from 25 to 11. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Denver at Philadelphia on TNT (Tuesday)

L.A. Clippers at Toronto on ESPN (Wednesday)

New Orleans at Milwaukee on ESPN (Wednesday)

Philadelphia at Boston on TNT (Thursday)

Portland at Denver on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Lakers at Miami on ESPN (Friday)

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Denver, L.A. Clippers.

Last Week's Results

Dallas 118, New Orleans 97 (15 < 21 < 27)

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97 (14 < 20 < 26)

L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96 (17 < 25 < 33)

Houston 119, Toronto 109 (7 < 10 < 13)

Boston 108, Denver 95 (9 < 13 < 17)

L.A. Lakers 136, Portland 113 (16 < 23 < 30)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Dallas by 12, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 16 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 8 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 13 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 8, 0 points

Boston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points

rcade's picks Dallas by 10, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points

Toronto by 5, 0 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Dallas by 4 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 2 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 5, 0 points

Boston by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Dallas by 8, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 12, 5 points

Utah by 5, 0 points

Boston by 7, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 226 20 Howard_T 215 49 NoMich 211 30 scooby10672 174 40 rcade 154 25 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

