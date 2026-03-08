Dodgers Acquire Tarik Skubal for 3 Top Prospects: The Los Angeles Dodgers, already loaded, have traded top-30 prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith for Tarik Skubal. The best team in baseball adds the best pitcher in baseball. Bah humbug.
This trade definitely changes the landscape. Skubal is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and adding him to an already talented Dodgers rotation makes them even more formidable. It'll be interesting to see whether the prospects sent to Detroit develop into long-term pieces for the Tigers. lanai screen repair
posted by reno21 at 09:07 AM on August 03, 2026
They went to the White House after winning last year's title and they should have been at the Trump inauguration with Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk.
Waiting for the renaming rights to Chavez Ravine to be auctioned off.
It would be perfect for a smaller market AL team to get hot in the fall and beat LA for the title.
More than ever I wish the Jays had beat them last year.
posted by beaverboard at 12:50 PM on August 02, 2026