Rookie wins PGA tournament in third start: Jackson Koivun turned pro last month. He finished a bogey-free round and won by three strokes despite Scottie Scheffler shooting a 63 to come in second.
Koivun is one of the most accomplished college golfers in history, and chose to forego his senior year of eligibility to join the PGA tour in June.
Scottie Scheffler was the runner up for the 13th time in his career. Five of those have been this year alone.
In his career, Jack Nicklaus finished in second place 58 times.
To Jack, that was as important as his victories. He said it showed that you had put yourself in a position to win, which to him was the critical measure of tournament play.
Scottie is 30. I don't think he's going to break Nicklaus' runner up record.
I wish they would take Mickelson's name off of that college trophy. Only half of what is known about him has been published due to tireless and vigorous threats of legal action.
posted by beaverboard at 10:10 PM on July 26, 2026