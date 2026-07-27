July 26, 2026

Rookie wins PGA tournament in third start: Jackson Koivun turned pro last month. He finished a bogey-free round and won by three strokes despite Scottie Scheffler shooting a 63 to come in second.



Koivun is one of the most accomplished college golfers in history, and chose to forego his senior year of eligibility to join the PGA tour in June.

posted by werty to golf at 09:57 PM - 1 comment