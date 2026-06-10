Randy Moss is cancer-free and angling for the next big catch in pursuit of his bass fishing passion: “That’s my passion right now. That’s my hobby. That’s my getaway. That’s my therapy,”
posted by NoMich to football at 08:39 AM - 1 comment
My brother in law had that cancer. Thank goodness it's more treatable than it used to be.
I knew folks up here in the Northeast whose bass passion eventually outweighed their career ambitions and they moved to the Carolinas primarily to put fish in the boat.
posted by beaverboard at 05:07 PM on June 09, 2026
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2026 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
My brother in law had that cancer. Thank goodness it's more treatable than it used to be.
I knew folks up here in the Northeast whose bass passion eventually outweighed their career ambitions and they moved to the Carolinas primarily to put fish in the boat.
posted by beaverboard at 05:07 PM on June 09, 2026