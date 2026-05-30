Claude Lemieux, former Canadien and 4-time Stanley Cup champion, dead at 60: Lemieux carried ceremonial torch at Montreal's Bell Centre on Monday.
He was known for stepping up his game in the playoffs and for playing close to the edge — and sometimes crossing it.
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 03:49 PM - 4 comments
Heartbreaking.
Watching pregame Monday night, I thought he looked terrific, happy.
Another reminder than not one of us knows what battles others are facing.
Rest in peace.
posted by tommybiden at 07:10 PM on May 28, 2026
A problematic dude on the ice, to be sure. But he will always hold a special place in the heart of this Devils fan, and any who witnessed his '95 Conn Smythe and '00 Cup winning runs. Peace to him and may his friends and family heal.
posted by tahoemoj at 07:13 PM on May 28, 2026
Hated him, perhaps more than most who wore the bleu-blanc-et-rouge, but only when he was on the ice against the Bruins. Of course the hatred is really respect for his ability and style. He passes way too soon.
posted by Howard_T at 02:06 PM on May 29, 2026
Loved rooting for Lemieux when he was on the Devils and loved rooting against him everywhere else. The best kind of bad guy. Other outlets are reporting it was a suicide, which is a shame.
posted by werty at 05:34 PM on May 28, 2026