NBA Playoff Pickem: Conference Finals: The San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks tomorrow in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Pick the series winner, games required and the usual props. Good luck!
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:13 PM - 8 comments
My picks:
Thunder in 6
Knicks in 6
Top point scorer: J Brunson (NYK)
Top rebounder: Wemby (SAS)
Most points per game: Knicks
Least opponent points per game: Thunder
posted by NoMich at 02:45 PM on May 18, 2026
My picks:
Thunder in 7
Knicks in 6
Top point scorer: Jalen Brunson
Top rebounder: Wemby
Most points per game: Knicks
Least opponent points per game: Knicks
Can we make the OKC/Spurs series a Best of 17?
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:33 PM on May 18, 2026
My picks:
Cavaliers in 7
Top point scorer: Brunson
Top rebounder: Wembanyama
Most points per game: Spurs
Least opponent points per game: Cavaliers
posted by Howard_T at 11:00 AM on May 19, 2026
Because of the super short turnaround time to get our picks in, I say that we give the late arrivers grace for the Spurs/Thunder series.
posted by NoMich at 11:20 AM on May 19, 2026
My picks:
Knicks in 5
Top point scorer: Victor Wembanyama
Top rebounder: Victor Wembanyama
Most points per game: Knicks
Least opponent points per game: Knicks
posted by BornIcon at 02:03 PM on May 19, 2026
I meant to make my selections yesterday. Spurs in 6
posted by BornIcon at 02:05 PM on May 19, 2026
Revised picks:
Top point scorer: Jalen Brunson
posted by BornIcon at 02:08 PM on May 19, 2026
My picks:
Thunder in 7
Cavaliers in 6
Top point scorer: SGA
Top rebounder: Victor Wembanyama
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Cavaliers
I feel like Spurs/Thunder is the actual playoff finals.
posted by rcade at 02:14 PM on May 18, 2026