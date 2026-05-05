May 04, 2026

Orlando Magic Fire Jamahl Mosley After Playoff Collapse: Seven days ago, the Orlando Magic took a 3-1 lead in the first round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. Today they are out of the playoffs after a collapse that included a 45-minute stretch of game 6 in which the team scored no points. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has been invited to succeed elsewhere.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:25 AM - 2 comments