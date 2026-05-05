Orlando Magic Fire Jamahl Mosley After Playoff Collapse: Seven days ago, the Orlando Magic took a 3-1 lead in the first round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. Today they are out of the playoffs after a collapse that included a 45-minute stretch of game 6 in which the team scored no points. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has been invited to succeed elsewhere.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:25 AM - 2 comments
There were a lot of games I watched where I didn't care about those picks because Bane was playing so well.
None of those games were in round 1.
posted by rcade at 03:11 PM on May 04, 2026
Trading four firsts for Bane is almost as bad as the Knicks trading five of them for Bridges, who had disappeared in their series with Atlanta until the final game.
Maybe someone highly capable wants to work for that front office coaching that roster in that town for the next few years. Maybe not.
posted by beaverboard at 12:00 PM on May 04, 2026