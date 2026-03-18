March Madness: Ranking every men's team playing in March Madness from No. 1 to 68. Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket 2025-26
posted by NoMich to basketball at 09:11 AM - 4 comments
UMBC and Howard play each other in a play-in game. They're only about 30 miles apart. Geographically closest match-up?
posted by NoMich at 02:05 PM on March 16, 2026
UMBC-Howard is the undercard to the Problem Man Redemption Match featuring Sean Miller and Will Wade.
posted by beaverboard at 08:24 PM on March 17, 2026
Welp, the men's tournament is over. /cry /me displays same loser energy as the US men's baseball team taking off their silver medals before they even leave the field
posted by NoMich at 09:14 AM on March 18, 2026
It's been a fun season for SLU's Billikens, who won the A-10 Title and earned a 9-seed. They play the (8) Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night in what looks to be one of the closest matchups on paper. Winner (almost certainly) gets Michigan!
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:59 PM on March 16, 2026