Bam Adebayo scores 83, passes Kobe Bryant for second most in a game in NBA history: Wilt. Bam. Kobe.
That is now the order for the top-scoring games in NBA history as — out of nowhere — Miami's Bam Adebayo dropped 83 points in Miami's blowout win over Washington Tuesday night.
posted by BornIcon to basketball at 06:11 AM - 2 comments
If you told me someone was going to surpass 81 this season I wouldn't have any problem whatsoever believing you.
Bam wouldn't have been in my first 50 guesses of who would do it, though. Good on him!
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:55 AM on March 11, 2026
Which led to the cutest presser ever.
posted by NoMich at 06:50 AM on March 11, 2026