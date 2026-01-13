Koepka returns to PGA Tour: under a narrowly crafted new exception, Brooks Koepka is switching back to the Tour, with DeChambeau, Rahm and Cam Smith eligible to do the same. (Koepka is dealing with some personal issues that may have prompted this.)
Excellent questions. Especially #2.
posted by NoMich at 07:22 PM on January 12, 2026
If anyone leaving the LIV tour is asked to return all or part of a signing fee they were paid, it would be best to have their agent wire the money to the Saudis rather than hand deliver it to the consulate.
posted by beaverboard at 11:07 PM on January 12, 2026
I wonder if you're allowed to pick out what bonesaw they'll use on you.
posted by NoMich at 02:33 PM on January 13, 2026
I have two questions: 1. Does this begin a collapse of LIV, if the other pros convince Rahm et al. to come back, and rob the LIV circuit of much of its star power? 2. Does Koepka keep his $100 million sign-on fee? At the time, it was mentioned that those huge initial payments were lump-sum....
posted by werty at 04:41 PM on January 12, 2026